SET teams with Chinese bourse to share data

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) have deepened collaboration by sharing their investment data for the mutual promotion of Thai and Chinese securities.

Both exchanges' key indices are disseminated for the first time through each market's main channels -- www.settrade.com and www.cnindex.com.cn -- to provide investors with greater access to information on their listed securities.

The cross-market index display service is now available, the SET said in a statement.

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said the two bourses have been collaborating to enhance investment data connection and increase opportunities to make Thai and Chinese securities better known among investors, comprising part of SET's plans to open up overseas investment opportunities.

The agreement to mutually distribute each market's indices falls under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Index Cross-Border Cooperation signed by SET and Shenzhen Securities Information Co Ltd, a service provider of SZSE's benchmarks, to provide Chinese investors with data for analysis before making investment decisions.

In 2022, SET and SZSE jointly organised an investment seminar in which executives of the Thai capital market and listed Thai companies gave Chinese institutional investors a deep dive into the renewable energy business trend in Thailand to present its potential and build confidence.

Investors can follow information about the SET Index, SET50 Index and SET THSI Index at www.cnindex.com.cn, while data about the Shenzhen Component Index, Shenzhen 100 Index TR, ChiNext Index, CNI A50 Index, CNI 2000 Index and the Greater Bay Area Innovation 100 Index are available at www.settrade.com under the Global menu named "International Index Cooperation".

SET and SZSE signed an MoU in 2019 to widen opportunities for Thai and Chinese securities to be more widely known and connect both stock exchanges by offering more fundraising options through cross-border product development, cooperation on indices and organisation of annual roadshows.