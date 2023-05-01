Parties announce IT pitches to the public

The skills and experience needed from workers in the future will be different from today.

Political parties' campaign platforms concerning IT policies should focus more on human resource development, equipping people with future skills and gearing the country for a digital economy in order to generate more jobs, say IT executives.

Thanachart Numnonda, executive director of IMC Institute, said most of the parties have pledged populist policies regarding ICT issues. While some offer specific technology policies, he said it is doubtful whether they can be implemented.

Mr Thanachart said parties should focus on promoting upskilling and reskilling for older workers.

Moreover, the school curriculum and teaching methods should be adjusted to prioritise adaptation to rapid changes in technology, he said.

Mr Thanachart said more state budget should be allocated to accelerate human resource development. The skills and experience needed from workers in the future will be different from today, he said.

Humans may have to work more with advanced machinery and artificial intelligence systems.

The workforce also needs new skills such as critical thinking, judgement and complex decision-making, creativity, emotional intelligence, teamwork and leadership skills, Mr Thanachart said.

Sarun Sutuntivorakoon, president of the Thai Venture Capital Association, said party policies do not focus on the development of human skills that are needed to boost the country's competitiveness in the next 3-4 years.

"We still face a shortage of skilled workers, which make up a major part in the development of local startups," said Mr Sarun.

In Singapore, the government offers a subsidy to universities for sending talented students to become interns at overseas tech companies for at least six months. This helps them understand the overseas markets and prepares them to be future entrepreneurs, he said.

The Thai digital workforce is still limited and most graduates work as interns at local companies, said Mr Sarun.

He said offering a tax reduction might not entice startups as many of them are still posting losses, meaning they are not liable for tax payments.

If Thailand can build its digital workforce and increase employment in advanced tech areas, this would foster a startup ecosystem and increase the country's competitiveness, said Mr Sarun.

SHIFT TO DIGITAL ECONOMY

Siriwat Vongjarukorn, chief executive of SET-listed tech firm MFEC, said Thailand needs to shift the economic structure to a digital economy to create jobs for the future and increase revenue per person, rather than relying mainly on the agricultural sector.

He said urgent action is required over four years or else Thailand will lag behind its peers.

By shifting to a digital economy and creating jobs related to the tech industry, it should increase revenue and build employment, said Mr Siriwat.

Policymakers can increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by supporting them in using technology and data, he said.

Sumet Ongkittikul, research director of Thailand Development Research Institute, said political parties should promote more digitisation in many sectors.

Their IT policies should be more practical, not just "selling a dream", he said.

Policymakers need to encourage the use of advanced technology to increase public access, particularly satellite technology combined with the Internet of Things and data analytics to serve the farm sector, said Mr Sumet.

The IT campaigns of the political parties range from pledges of free internet to the use of IT to improve public services.

BLOCKCHAIN HUB

The Pheu Thai Party said it wants to transform Thailand into the blockchain hub and fintech centre of Asean.

Blockchain will be a crucial tool to help grow financial technology, allowing Thais to raise funds from around the world, especially for SMEs and startups.

The party also proposes that digital government policies change the government from being an "obstacle state" to a "supporting state", unlocking the potential of people and businesses to drive economic growth, while simultaneously reducing corruption.

The party also promotes a one-stop service platform, offering all government services on a single platform.

POWERING SECTORS

The Move Forward Party focuses on using technology to enable sectors. Its policy highlights the development of a new health service system, such as telemedicine, together with the use of advanced technology to foster the farm sector.

The party supports the allocation of more budget for strategic R&D that covers important issues such as biotechnology.

FREE INTERNET ACCESS

The Democrat Party is pledging free wireless internet at 1 million access points, with the aim of supporting the creation of a modern society, covering every village and school across the country.

Of the total, 600,000 points would be for villages and 400,000 points for schools to promote access to communication technology in the digital age and provide learning benefits for children and young people.

The party said this scheme also offers opportunities to create jobs and professions for the public.

BANGKOK 5.0

The Palang Pracharath Party said it is focused on developing people's potential to prepare them for the 21st century. The party aims to set up development centres in several regions to reduce the gap between the rich and poor.

Its "Bangkok 5.0" plan proposes nine innovation districts in the capital and developing a transport network using 5G technology.

The party also recommends online sellers be granted tax exemption during the first two years of commencing their business.

TECH ECONOMY

The Chart Pattana Kla Party's blueprint aims to create a tech-focused economy to create opportunities in the digital economy. The party supports opportunities for Thais to have their own digital platforms, such as tourism-related platforms.

The party wants to utilise digital technology to make government systems more agile, efficient and transparent.

BOOSTING R&D

The Chartthaipattana Party aims to increase the research and development budget, while promoting domestic technology and innovation to reduce the country's reliance on imported technology.

The party wants to upgrade industrial infrastructure and encourage private investment in innovation.

DIGITAL ECONOMY

The Thai Sang Thai Party proposed a digital economy agenda to steer the country's economic recovery, guiding Thailand out of the middle-income trap and ensuring sustainability.

Takorn Tantasith, the party's committee chair for developing the efficiency of the nation's digital economy, said its strategy uses three tactics: equipping people with digital skills, promoting private investment in innovation, and government support.

The party wants to encourage the private sector to invest in innovation and job creation via two channels: a digital business cluster that would attract local and foreign investment, and the establishment of a community digital economy fund to promote village-level digital businesses in the form of public-private joint ventures.

Mr Takorn said the government should digitalise public services to let people access services more quickly and at lower cost.