Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Exports seen up 1% this year - shippers
Business

Exports seen up 1% this year - shippers

published : 2 May 2023 at 11:55

writer: Reuters

A shipping vessel is docked at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). (Photo: Port Authority of Thailand)
A shipping vessel is docked at Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). (Photo: Port Authority of Thailand)

Thailand's exports are likely to rise 1% in 2023 and should pick up later in the year, owing to a recovery in China's economy, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, were not as weak as expected in the first quarter and should improve in the remaining months of the year, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the council, told a news conference.

The group had forecast a 10% year-on-year contraction in exports for the first quarter.

In January-March, exports declined 4.5% from a year earlier, with imports down 0.5% and a trade deficit at $3 billion.

The baht has also performed well and was stable, which should continue to support exports, Mr Chaichan said.

A baht exchange rate of 34-35 per United States dollar is not stronger or weaker compared with the currencies of trading partners and competitors, he added.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT), however, predicted exports would decline 0.7% for the whole of 2023.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Large armed gang robs botanical garden

A large gang of armed men forced their way into a botanical garden in Roi Et province on Sunday night and stole seven blocks of precious payung wood that had earlier been seized from timber poachers.

12:25
Business

Exports seen up 1% this year - shippers

Thailand's exports are likely to rise 1% in 2023 and should pick up later in the year, owing to a recovery in China's economy, the Thai National Shippers' Council said on Tuesday.

11:55
World

Hong Kong embraces crowds of tourists during Workers' Day holiday

HONG KONG: Outside the Peak Tram ticket office at Central in downtown Hong Kong, was a stream of tourists queuing for tickets to the Peak, one of Hong Kong's top attractions.

11:09