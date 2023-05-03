Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
GDP growth outlook maintained at 3.0-3.5%
Business

GDP growth outlook maintained at 3.0-3.5%

published : 3 May 2023 at 12:37

writer: Reuters

Construction workers endure scorching heat as they work to complete the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway project. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Construction workers endure scorching heat as they work to complete the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi motorway project. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, unchanged from a previous forecast as the tourism sector gathers steam and exports remain weak.

Exports are still projected to show zero to 1% growth in 2023, while the number of foreign tourist arrivals should reach 30 million this year, said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

The economy grew 2.6% in 2022.

The Commerce Ministry reported on Wednesday that the country's headline inflation dropped to its lowest in 16 months in April, coming in close to expectations owing to lower energy and food prices and a high base in 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

GDP growth outlook maintained at 3.0-3.5%

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, unchanged from a previous forecast as the tourism sector gathers steam and exports remain weak.

12:37
Thailand

Drug seizures in Chiang Rai

Large quantities of drugs were seized and four suspects arrested in two actions in Chiang Rai province during April, Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, the Provincial Police Region 5 commissioner, said on Wednesday.

12:34
Thailand

Spectacular 'tossing' ordination parade in Chaiyaphum

CHAIYAPHUM: Eight men entering the monkhood were repeatedly tossed into the air during a spectacular and unique ordination parade through Ban Non Salao in Phu Khieo district on Tuesday.

12:21