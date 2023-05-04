Section
DES Ministry, 16 banks fend off scams
Business

published : 4 May 2023 at 08:31

newspaper section: Business

writer: Komsan Tortermvasana

Mr Chaiwut, centre, chaired a collaboration between the DES Ministry and 16 banks.
The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is joining forces with 16 banks to notify people about online scams and fake news on their banking apps in an effort to raise public awareness about online financial fraud, preventing more scamming victims.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry and 16 banks signed a memorandum of cooperation on Wednesday to integrate the database of the Anti-Fake News Center with banks' mobile apps.

The move follows a similar agreement between the ministry and Krungthai Bank on using the bank's Pao Tang app as a channel to alert people about financial fraud in late 2022. The Pao Tang app has more than 40 million subscribers.

The pact with 16 banks aims to better inform people about online scams and fake news, disseminating accurate information to the public via banking apps. The main goal is preventing fraud and online scamming victims, he said.

The 16 banks comprise: Krungthai Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikornbank, Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, CIMB Thai Bank, TMBThanachart Bank, Tisco Bank, Thai Credit Retail Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, UOB Thailand, Land and Houses Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Thai), Bank of China (Thai), Bank ICBC (Thai), and Government Savings Bank.

Mr Chaiwut said banks and related parties previously issued several measures to help reduce fraud. For example, banks refrain from sending any web links via SMS or emails to their customers.

The telecom regulator and mobile phone service providers have already blocked more than 167,000 suspicious SMS or call centre numbers. In addition, the Anti-Money Laundering Office issued a list of people that demonstrated high-risk banking behaviour, or require monitoring by banks for the operation of potential mule accounts.

All these collaborations should strengthen measures to reduce the number of scam victims, including people who use social media to deceive others, he said. Increasing the efficiency of digital information use can drive confidence in the Thai economy and enhance security in people's livelihood and property, Mr Chaiwut said.

