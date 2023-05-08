Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Organisations concerned despite improvement in risk index
Business

Organisations concerned despite improvement in risk index

published : 8 May 2023 at 10:02

newspaper section: Business

writer: Sirinnaree Ongsakul

Corporate cyber-attack risks in Asia-Pacific dropped to a moderate level last year, in line with the global trend, yet 78% of surveyed organisations worldwide expect successful attacks to take place in 2023, according to a recent survey.

Jon Clay, vice-president of threat intelligence at multinational cybersecurity software firm Trend Micro, said the global cyber-risk index (CRI) improved to positive territory for the first time.

"This means organisations may be taking steps to improve their cybersecurity preparedness. There is still much to be done, as employees remain a source of risk. The first step to managing this risk is to gain complete and continuous attack surface visibility and control," said Mr Clay.

The Tokyo-based company's seventh index, which is a joint collaboration with research group Ponemon Institute, assesses an organisation's readiness to counter different types of cyber-attacks. The scores range from +10 to -10, with the latter representing the highest risk.

The CRI moved up to a moderate level globally of 0.01 during the second half of last year, from -0.15 in the first half. The cyber-preparedness index also improved, rising from 5.24 to 5.34 during the same period.

"The good news is organisations are making changes to improve their preparedness against attacks," noted the report, which surveyed 3,729 organisations.

The regional results also reflect the global trend, as the CRI found cybersecurity preparedness improved in Europe and Asia-Pacific, climbing from to -0.12 to 0.12 and -0.11 to 0.05, respectively.

The scores in North America improved slightly over the past six months, increasing to -0.10 from -0.33 in the first half of the year, whilst Latin America remained at -0.03.

Despite the overall improvement in the index, the survey found most organisations still have a pessimistic view of their prospects this year. Roughly eight out of 10 respondents said it was "somewhat to very likely" that they would suffer a a successful cyber-attack (78%), a breach of customer data (70%) or a breach of critical data IP (69%).

Compared with the last report, the figures represent decreases of only 1%, 2% and 7%, respectively. The survey shows one of the greatest concerns for businesses related to cybersecurity preparedness is a lack of knowledge about the physical location of business-critical data assets.

Among the top concerns for a cyber-attack are disruption or damage to critical infrastructure, productivity decreases, cost of outside consultants and experts, regulatory actions or lawsuits, and reputation or brand damage.

"As the shift to hybrid work gathers momentum, organisations are rightly concerned about the risk posed by negligent employees and the infrastructure used to support remote workers," said Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon Institute.

"They will need to focus not only on tech solutions, but also people and processes to help mitigate these risks."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Big fire at Korat electrical appliance store

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fire crews were battling a blaze at a large electrical appliance store in downtown Korat city on Monday morning, with initial damage already estimated at 50 million baht. No casualties were reported.

10:43
Sports

Thai women capture golf’s International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO: Thailand captured the LPGA International Crown on Sunday, blanking Australia 3-0 in the championship match to complete a near-perfect run in the global team event at Harding Park.

10:35
Sports

China tells International Olympic Committee of concerns about 'politicising' sport

China has expressed its concerns about the "politicisation of sports events" to the International Olympic Committee after a series of incidents that have alarmed Beijing, including a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games and recent anthem blunders involving Hong Kong teams.

10:20