True sets out strategies for post-merger expansion

Manat Manavutiveth, chief executive officer of True Corporation, at the 'Better Together' event.

True Corporation is flexing its muscles by bolstering brand perception for all consumers' lifestyles through five strategies, amid intensifying competition in the market.

The company was created from the merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC).

The five marketing strategies comprise: better network, higher value package, more fulfilling entertainment content, better privileges, and advanced service quality.

According to the company's chief executive Manat Manavutiveth, feedback from customers continues to improve after two months of the True-DTAC amalgamation, particularly as the number of privileges earned by both True and DTAC customers increased to over 33 million, with more than 800,000 new users on its digital platform.

Deputy chief executive Sharad Mehrotra said the merger has helped the transformation to a telecom-tech company by adopting artificial intelligence, robotics and automation in many key areas such as information technology, network operation, and customer experience.

Based on research that True conducted with Market Buzz, a research and marketing firm, it was found that customers are more satisfied and have a positive perception of True, particularly younger people who are very satisfied and anticipate better products and services in the pipeline.

According to the research, 69% of the respondents feel confident about the brand after the merger. Their purchasing intention for both brands is 79% as they believe in a better network with a better image after the amalgamation.

"We want to create a seamless digital customer journey from our paperless branded shop, robotic support in a call centre to reduce the turnaround time, remote services at home, and a fully digital experience through True and DTAC applications. Our AI and analytic tools will also help us provide the most suitable products and services to more than 50 million customers so they can enjoy our service anytime and anywhere." Mr Mehrotra said.