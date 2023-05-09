First term spending to reach B57.8bn

A mother helps her child try on a school uniform at a store by Paknam market in Samut Prakan. Most schools open for the new term on May 17. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

People's spending ahead of the first term of school, which starts in the middle of this month, is expected to reach 57.8 billion baht, the highest since the survey was first conducted in 2010.

A poll surveying the impact on parents of the start of the first semester of the school year by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) found the majority had 1-2 children, with the average cost of tuition fees per child standing at 9,500 baht, with average school fees of 2,300 baht.

The cost of textbooks, equipment and some uniform items remained the same as last year, while the cost of registering as a new student and some other school uniform items, such as shoes and socks, increased.

Overall, average expenditure per child is estimated at 19,500 baht, up from 18,299 baht in 2019. This has led to spending nationwide totalling 57.8 billion baht, up by 5.3% from 54.9 billion in 2019.

No surveys were conducted for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 school years due to the pandemic.

According to Mr Thanavath, 63.5% of parents said they had enough money to cover the expenses involved with the start of the school year, while 36.5% said they did not have enough money to cover the costs.

"Overall, during the opening of the first term of the school year, parents' expenditure has increased, partially because of the higher prices of goods due to high inflation," said Mr Thanavath. "This also shows that the economy is recovering from the pandemic and parents are ready to spend more."

However, Mr Thanavath said the economic recovery still remains uneven or K-shaped, and that people are still wary when it comes to spending. This is particularly true for people who are still impacted by the high cost of living and are not yet ready to spend.

"The economy is starting to recover but is still fragile," said Mr Thanavath.

In a related development, the survey also revealed that parents are concerned about the unsuitability of online learning for young children, curricula that do not align with a changing world, and a shortage of teachers to meet demand.

As for party policies related to education, most parents want free school meals, the abolition of the pae jia system (parent donations or financial support for seats), the promotion of bilingual schools in all regions, and a policy of free education until the completion of a bachelor's degree.