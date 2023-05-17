WHAUP awarded B2.9bn water supply contracts

WHAUP aims to boost its water sales by developing high-quality water to serve industry. (Photo: WHA Utilities and Power Plc)

SET-listed WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP), which provides utilities under WHA Corp, Thailand’s biggest industrial land developer and operator, has secured two contracts worth 2.9 billion baht to supply "premium clarified water" to solar panel and rubber glove manufacturers, in a move to sell more value-added products.

"The deals are in line with the company’s strategy to develop value-added products to serve investors, in addition to our services to provide basic utilities," said Somkiat Masunthasuwun, chief executive of WHAUP.

Premium clarified water is clarified water that is produced via a membrane technology, also known as reverse osmosis, and is of a higher quality than clarified water, according to the company.

The clarification process is needed for water production to remove suspended solids and solid particles.

WHAUP will supply premium clarified water to a Chinese solar panel producer under a 1.8-billion-baht contract and sell water to a medical rubber glove manufacturer under another contract valued at 1.1 billion baht.

The customers were not disclosed. WHAUP said the Chinese company's factory is located within WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 4 in Rayong, which is operated by WHA Corp.

The solar panel producer requires 2.92 million cubic metres of water a year, while the other customer needs 1.68 million cu m per year.

WHAUP expects to start supplying water to these two customers by 2026.

The firm is building a premium clarified water plant and expects to start commercial operations in June this year.

The facility is designed to produce 2.29 million cu m of water annually, with capacity expected to be increased to meet consumer demand.

WHAUP is also interested in producing premium clarified water from wastewater treatment.

Mr Somkiat said he believes the water supply business will build sustainable growth for the firm and deal with certain environmental issues, such as wastewater released from industrial estates and the usage of raw water from natural sources.