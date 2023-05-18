Flights to avail Mae Hong Son

An ATR 72-600 aircraft of Bangkok Airways. The airline is expected to operate three flights per week between Bangkok and Mae Hong Son via Lampang, according to the TAT.

Tourism operators in Mae Hong Son expect a more active market during the cool season, with Bangkok Airways poised to revive flights from the capital after Nok Air ended operations in April.

Phanuwat Khatnak, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) Mae Hong Son office, expects air travel to increase tourist numbers by 10%, as there are currently no commercial flights. The tourist tally this year would reach 1.5 million, he said.

According to TAT, Bangkok Airways is expected to start flying between Bangkok and Mae Hong Son via Lampang from Aug 2 with three flights per week. The airline will fly ATR 72-600 aircraft with a capacity of 70 passengers.

The airline is in the process of applying to fly the new route between Mae Hong Son and Lampang, as it already operates flights between Bangkok and Lampang.

As Bangkok Airways has a number of codeshare airlines, Mr Phanuwat said the province would benefit from those networks, especially from Europe, during low season and winter.

Mr Phanuwat said TAT and local tourism operators plan to attract passengers by offering privileges for boarding pass holders, such as special discounts on products and services.

During the low season, TAT plans to showcase the province via activities such as river rafting, rice terrace visits, and a jazz festival.

Mae Hong Son flights from Bangkok operated by Nok Air were suspended on April 20 due to financial losses.

Phanudate Chaisagoon, president of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Business Association, said the resumption of flights would be good for the tourism industry.

However, challenges remain with airfares, which are higher than 2019 rates. This might discourage tourists as well as local passengers.

Mr Phanudate said 80% of tourists travelled to Mae Hong Son by car, mostly from nearby transportation hubs like Chiang Mai.

According to the TAT, Mae Hong Son had more than 500,000 visitors in the first four months of this year.

As political parties led by Move Forward are forming the new government, Mr Phanudate said local tourism operators want decentralised policies to help boost spending and project development for the province.

He said people hope to see major infrastructure development for both tourists and locals, and effective solutions to solve smog problems.