Vimut Hospital keen to serve the elderly

Vimut Hospital in Bangkok. Dr Somsak said the hospital aims to further develop its medical services to serve the country's aged society.

Privately-run Vimut Hospital aims to expand its medical services to cover more complex diseases to serve the elderly after seeing its revenue soar by 69% year-on-year to 412 million baht in the first quarter this year.

The hospital earned 186 million baht from its operations and another 226 million from its shareholding in Theptarin Hospital.

"Revenue from non-Covid-19 treatment increased by more than 90%," said Somsak Akksilp, chief executive of Vimut Hospital.

From January to March, outpatient visits rose by 34%. The number of foreign patients also increased by 10%.

Vimut Hospital, which was established two years ago, wants to specialise in treating complex diseases among patients of all ages, but especially elderly people.

Thailand became an aged society last year, with the number of people aged 60 or above making up more than 20% of the population of 66 million, according to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

"In the third year of our business, we are advancing on our holistic hospital strategy to cater to the aged society, especially patients aged over 60," said Dr Somsak.

The hospital aims to develop its healthcare services to better support the treatment of diseases such as heart disorders, diabetes, cancers and other non-communicable diseases, also known as NCDs.

These diseases are complicated and, in many cases, require specific treatments. But the availability of treatments for these diseases are still limited in Thailand.

Vimut Hospital currently has 236 beds.

The hospital's medical services focus on cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, brain disorders, NCDs and other diseases requiring the expertise of gastroenterologists, orthopedists and hepatologists.

Vimut Hospital partnered with SET-listed Pruksa Holding, a housing developer, to develop a "health ecosystem" project that offers complete healthcare services and facilities to consumers, said Dr Somsak.

Along with Naluri Hidup Sdn Bhd, Vimut Hospital formed a joint venture to invest in Naluri Therapeutics, a digital healthcare service provider that developed the Naluri app to provide healthcare advice to people keen to achieve their health goals.