Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Jobless rate lowest in 3 years as tourism rebounds
Business

Jobless rate lowest in 3 years as tourism rebounds

published : 22 May 2023 at 10:13

writer: Reuters

Wokers at a construction site in Bangkok (Photo: Bloomberg)
Wokers at a construction site in Bangkok (Photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand's unemployment rate hit a three-year low in the first quarter, the state planning agency said on Monday, declining to 1.05% from 1.15% in the last three months of 2022 as recovery in the crucial tourism industry strengthened.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by the continued pickup in the travel sector, a key source of jobs that was decimated by the pandemic.

Employment increased 2.4% in January-March from a year earlier, up from a 1.5% rise in the previous three months, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said in a statement.

The jobless rate in January-March, with 420,000 unemployed, was the lowest since the 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020, before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.

Thailand's definition of unemployment is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week. Analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

In the first quarter of 2023, Thailand had a workforce of 39.6 million, the planning agency said.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Video

Drone footage shows scale of Italy's flooded towns

Drone footage showed the scale of damage in Italy's flood-hit Emilia Romagna region on Sunday (May 21) as Italian authorities continue to evacuate stranded residents from flooded homes. - REUTERS

11:03
Video

Zelenskiy likens Bakhmut destruction to Hiroshima

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday (May 21) drew a parallel between the destruction of Bakhmut and the horror of Hiroshima, evoking the symbolism of mass destruction as he wrapped up a surprise appearance at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. - REUTERS

11:00
World

China summons Japanese ambassador over G7 summit's hyping up of China-related issues

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi on Sunday and lodged solemn representations over the G7 hyping up China-related issues at its Hiroshima summit.

10:53