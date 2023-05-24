Traveloka reports uptick in demand

A throng of travellers pass through Suvarnabhumi airport. Mr Putera says the new government should work to develop new tourism destinations other than Phuket and Chiang Mai. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

International flight sales to Thailand in the first quarter surpassed the tally in 2019, while the number of searches for Thai outbound flights and foreign accommodation increased 200%, according to online travel agent Traveloka.

Iko Putera, chief executive of transport at Traveloka, expects a positive travel trend this year in Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia, driven by pent-up demand from those who have purchasing power and people who saved money for post-pandemic travel.

Mr Putera said the growth of social media usage also helped boost marketing and sales, prompting more people to travel.

Meanwhile, limited flight capacity is the key challenge as airlines are slowly increasing capacity to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the risk of a global economic recession, he said tourism spending remained stable, along with strong tourism demand.

Major destinations in Thailand for international visitors include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai. Among the most popular packages are the Chao Phraya River dinner cruise.

In terms of the outbound market, the number of searches for international flights and accommodation in the first quarter increased by 200% year-on-year. Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan are among the major destinations.

An emerging destination for Thai travellers is Georgia, attributed to its scenic nature, affordable prices and free visa policies. Mr Putera said the company observed a significant surge in sales on the platform.

Meanwhile, the most popular package for domestic travel was for aquariums, mostly purchased by family groups, he said.

Mr Putera said Traveloka hopes to expand business in Southeast Asia over the next 3-5 years, with more packages to lure Southeast Asian travellers to other regions.

He said tourist behaviour has changed recently, as people now tend to plan their trips ahead of time.

Traveloka continues to focus on offering flexible packages, such as refunding and rescheduling, as well as offering tailor-made packages for specific segments.

With a new government set to take office, Mr Putera said Thailand should focus on developing new destinations and infrastructure other than Phuket and Chiang Mai.

The administration should also invest in human resources in the tech industry to support innovative tourism, he said.

Traveloka's top three markets comprise Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Traveloka International Travel Fair 2023 is set to run between May 29 and June 2 on the platform, offering discounts on flights, hotels and attractions.