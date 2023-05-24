Section
Car production dips y/y, but exports surge

published : 24 May 2023 at 11:16

writer: Reuters

Car production in Thailand dropped 0.13% in April from a year earlier to 117,636 units as truck production fell, as auto exports soared that month from a low base, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Domestic car sales fell 6.14% in April year-on-year, after March's 8.37% drop, due to tighter loans for trucks as interest rates rose, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for FTI's automotive industry division.

Exports of cars jumped 43.53% from a year earlier, however, helped by a low base last year, after March's 4.84% increase, he told a press conference. In March, car production increased 4.16% year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.  

