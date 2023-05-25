CPN to invest B10bn for sustainability

Firm to roll out series of green initiatives

From left are Mr Nattakit, Ms Naparat and Uthaiwan Anuchitanukul, head of excellence and sustainability development at Central Pattana, at the "Better Futures Project" green expo at CentralWorld. The expo runs until Monday.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) has set aside an investment budget of more than 10 billion baht for sustainability development under a five-year plan spanning 2023-27.

The company is also pushing its "Net Zero 2050" plan under "the ecosystem for all" theme, joining hands with partners at a green expo titled Better Futures Project at CentralWorld during May 24-29.

"We are committed to creating a better world under the vision of 'Imagining better futures for all'," said Naparat Sriwanvit, chief financial officer and senior executive vice-president for finance, accounting and risk management at CPN.

"We plan to launch green initiatives such as green partnerships, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and Siam Cement Group, to promote energy-saving, issue sustainability-linked loans and bonds worth 10 billion baht, and introduce a 'low-carbon mall' model at Central Westville in the final quarter of this year."

Ms Naparat said CPN wants to create a strong and sustainable system that creates growth for all parties.

"Our main goal is to create better futures while ensuring a sustainable society and environment," she said.

"Under our five-year business plan, we announced a total investment of over 10 billion baht for sustainability."

Sustainability affects every aspect of lifestyles and connects all stakeholders, including consumers, tenants, non-tenant partners and the community, said Ms Naparat.

In terms of the Net Zero 2050 campaign, the company has installed solar rooftops on 50% of its malls and expects to reach 100% by 2024, she said.

CPN also reduced water consumption and is reusing and recycling water, with water recycling systems at 19 projects.

The company also cut landfill waste by 18,000 tonnes, with 127% of its target achieved, said Ms Naparat.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, head of marketing at CPN, said the company is a purpose-driven organisation.

He said Central shopping centres play a major role in educating, enabling and engaging in order to create green citizens, meaning people with an eco-conscious lifestyle, through various green initiatives.