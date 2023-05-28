Employment rate jumps 2.4% in Q1

Students visit the CU Job & Higher Education Fair at Sala Phra Kieo, Chulalongkorn University, in March. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

About 39.6 million people have been employed in the first quarter of this year, marking an employment rate increase of 2.4%, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday.

Citing information from the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council, about 39.6 million workers were employed in the first quarter between January and March, a 2.4% increase from the same period of last year, in the agriculture, hospitality and industry sectors.

The unemployment rate has declined by 1.05% -- with around 420,000 people who still remain unemployed, compared to the same period last year which was at 1.53%. Inflation-deducted average wages also jumped by 1.3%, Ms Traisuree said.

"Although the overall situation has improved, agencies will keep following the policy issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to increase the employment rate and boost people's capabilities," she said.

Ms Traisuree also invited unemployed people and new graduates to attend the Job Expo Thailand 2023 to be held at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec) at Hall EH 100-102 in Bangkok's Bang Na district from June 8-10.

The event will also educate participants about the benefits of the Social Security Fund, as well share knowledge on basic labour laws, including standard wages, she added.

Boonchob Suthamanuswong, the permanent secretary for labour, said more than 500,000 job positions at various companies will be offered to a wide range of expo participants, including new graduates, the unemployed, the disabled and elderly people.

Each person who shows interest in a job will be interviewed by employers and their HR representatives directly to shorten waiting time and lower expenses on both sides.

About 400 leading companies are joining the event, including Huawei Technology (Thailand), Minor International, Central Group and Forth Vending.

Mr Boonchob said about 30,000 people are likely to be employed during the three-day event.

Mr Boonchob also urged students to join in the event to learn about labour demands in the market and receive job advice for their careers after graduation, which should help spur the employment rate and reduce labour shortages and the unemployment issue.

A seminar at the event will also cover a variety of topics, including financial planning and earning income on the TikTok platform.