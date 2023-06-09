Most staff willing to seek new pastures

Visitors to a job fair ask an exhibitor about potential employment opportunities. According to a recent study, work-life balance is the most important factor in terms of job satisfaction among employees in Thailand. Apichart Jinakul

Almost 90% of employees in Thailand are willing to look for new job opportunities despite the worsening global economic outlook, according to a recent study by recruitment agency Michael Page.

The firm's Talent Trends report, which surveyed 942 participants in Thailand, notes that more than half the respondents are active job seekers looking for or planning to find a new job within six months.

Some 33% of respondents are undecided about whether or not to search for a new job. The survey predicts that job hunting will continue to increase this year, even with growing volatility in the global economy.

"Openness to new opportunities hasn't been dampened by the worsening global economic outlook. In fact, there's a direct correlation between poor economic performance and an increased desire to look for a new job," said the agency.

The research found that after a high volume of career migration during and after the pandemic, people are now focused on finding job opportunities that best match their individual needs and ambitions, fulfilling their personal vision of an ideal work-life balance.

"Employees are seeking a more comprehensive package -- attractive salaries, flexibility, career growth, frequent recognition and a work culture that aligns with their values in a range of areas, including sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion," said Kristoffer Paludan, regional director at Michael Page.

Data from the study suggests that the shift is not only a result of the pandemic, but a broader evolution of talent expectations. This is because people no longer expect to remain in a role, but expect their employers to deliver where it counts.

According to the study, job satisfaction is less important because career success is no longer a main priority. Six out of 10 people would choose mental health and work-life balance over career success which respondents defined as having a good salary (51%) and job satisfaction (49%).

Work-life balance has become the greatest influence in terms of job satisfaction, ahead of pay, training and development, free lunches, gym memberships, or any other perks, as 42% of respondents are willing to reject a promotion if they believe it would have a negative effect on their well-being.

The most important job satisfaction factors among employees in Thailand are a work-life balance for job satisfaction (48%), salary (42%) and career progression (40%).

"Employers will need to ensure that the fundamentals -- salary, career progression, talent development, clear company values and purpose, and flexibility -- are in place and well communicated," said Mr Paludan.