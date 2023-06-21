Thailand's 2024 budget to be ready by Q1 2024

Thailand expects its 2024 fiscal budget to be ready by the first quarter of next year, Danucha Pichayanan, chief of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), told a business seminar on Wednesday.

"This is based on the assumption that the government is ready by then .... then there will be swift injections," Mr Danucha said.

Thailand's fiscal year begins in October.

There would be spending from state-owned enterprises of about 1.8 trillion baht to 1.9 trillion baht (US$51.68 billion to $54.55 billion), he added.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy held a general election on May 14, and a new government is expected to be in place in August.

"The economy continues to recover due to domestic expansion and tourism," the NESDC chief said.

"We expect about 28 million tourist arrivals or slightly more this year."