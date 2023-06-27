Leading by example

Female leaders at the helm of leading tech firms illustrate how the sector is not becoming complacent when it comes to promoting diversity in the workplace

Female leaders in digital and cybersecurity companies share their views with the Bangkok Post on the rise of women in the technology industry, including how they motivate their teams and facilitate the career advancement of female talent.

According to Boosting Women in Technology in Southeast Asia, a research report released by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2020, the Philippines and Thailand have the highest share of female technology graduates in Southeast Asia (48%). Thailand also has the highest percentage of women in the workforce (42%) in the region, according to the paper.

The report grew out of discussions BCG held with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority and SG Women in Tech to gain a better understanding of the level of female representation in the tech sector in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.

RESILIENT NETWORKS

Maneerut Anulomsombut, who has been chief executive of Sea (Thailand) since 2016, said there are two factors driving the trend of women leaders.

First, societal norms and perceptions are changing, with increased recognition of female leadership capabilities, particularly within Asean. This shift is creating more opportunities for women to pursue leadership positions. The trend aligns with global efforts to improve gender equality in the labour market and prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion.

Successful female role models also inspire the members of younger generations to be confident, excel in various fields, and challenge stereotypes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and beyond, she said.

The second factor is the changing demands of industry. Technology firms now recognise the importance of diversity, as research shows that diverse companies outperform others in terms of adaptation, innovation, and worker engagement and retention.

To combat talent shortages, more firms are opening up senior roles for women, creating increased opportunities for them to enter and advance in the tech sector.

"As a woman, I look forward to witnessing more female leaders in tech in the future. At Sea [Thailand], we actively foster an inclusive and supportive corporate culture to facilitate the career advancement of female talent," Mrs Maneerut said.

Mrs Maneerut motivates her team by referring to the 4Es principle: engagement, excitement, empowerment and empathy.

"For the engagement, I ensure employees feel like valued members of the team and the company, encouraging them to share their ideas and opinions."

When it comes to excitement, she highlights the impact their work can have on the team, the company and society, fostering motivation and a drive to make a difference.

Regarding empowerment, she gives team members autonomy and ownership, allowing them to make decisions and lead, fostering creativity and a sense of responsibility.

"In terms of empathy, I listen to my staff's perspectives and concerns with compassion, whether they succeed or face challenges. By understanding and working together, we can overcome any failures or obstacles," she added.

She said during periods of volatility, the pros of having such a policy come to the fore. Diverse firms perform better in many aspects. Women's unique perspectives and experiences can help enhance strategy development and decision-making to become more "rounded and innovative", according to Mrs Maneerut.

"To foster female leaders in technology, we must address issues by building stronger networks across gender and among women themselves. This provides support, job advice and access to a larger professional network."

DIVERSITY AND INNOVATION

Benjamas Chuthapiphat, who has been territory channel manager for Thailand at Kaspersky since August 2016, said several factors have contributed to an increase in female leadership in technology organisations, including growing recognition of the need for diversity and inclusion in the digital industry, especially in leadership roles.

Companies recognise that gender diversity contributes to better decision-making and innovation in the technology industry, particularly in the cybersecurity sector, where it contributes to broader perspectives and angles in terms of solution delivery, said Ms Benjamas.

"At Kaspersky, we established 'Women in Cybersecurity', an online community that empowers and advances the careers of women. Additionally, our 'Empower Women' digital project aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing between women and men at all levels of the company, creating an inclusive work environment for all to reach their full potential," Ms Benjamas added.

She said that embracing diversity leads to a wider range of innovative solutions to cybersecurity challenges, benefiting clients. During challenging times the diversity and inclusion fosters collaboration and innovation.

In contrast, gender bias and stereotypes can limit opportunities. Addressing biases and promoting diversity maximises advantages for women, she said.

LEADERS AS 'HERO-MAKERS'

Monsinee Nakapanant, who has been co-president of Ascend Money since April 2018, said she believes business success comes from addressing customer pain points with effective solutions. Women possess unique characteristics that make them well-suited to this task.

"Our empathy allows us to be attentive listeners and keen observers, enabling a deeper understanding of problems. Moreover, our collaborative nature plays a vital role in finding optimal solutions that require innovation, design, marketing and various other elements," Ms Monsinee said.

She added that by integrating these diverse components, the company is able to create comprehensive and impactful solutions.

"I'm thrilled to see increased gender equality in the tech industry. Today, leaders, regardless of their gender, face common challenges in driving success and creating a performance-driven work environment. What sets individuals apart is their willingness to embrace personal and professional responsibility. It's this drive that propels us forward, breaking barriers and achieving remarkable outcomes," she said.

"A leader doesn't need to be a hero themselves; rather, a true leader is a hero-maker."

"As a leader, I recognise that my responsibility lies in creating an environment that empowers each person to showcase their exceptional abilities. By fostering a supportive and inclusive atmosphere, I strive to unlock the full potential of team members and enable them to thrive," Ms Monsinee said.

ADDITIONAL CREATIVITY

Jackie Wang, the first female country director of Google Thailand who took up the role in September 2019, said Google is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace to promote gender equality and create a more inclusive environment.

These efforts have increased opportunities for women to take on leadership roles -- in fact, Google's 2023 Diversity Annual Report (DAR) reveals that female representation within the company worldwide is at its highest ever level in tech, non-tech and leadership roles, including a record-high percentage of women in leadership positions in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We've been focused on boosting the presence of female leaders in APAC for years. This involves creating more opportunities for women in the tech industry, offering programmes for career advancement, and promoting community initiatives for support and collaboration among women," Ms Wang said.

She said that driving innovation, sparking conversations and building connections is of critical importance. Ms Wang believes that people need to feel they are part of a community and says she emphasises a collaborative and open approach.

Diversity generates more creative solutions, so it's critical the company supports programmes that make the field more equitable for everyone to be able to thrive, she said.

Unfortunately, many women in tech still face gender bias and stereotypes, along with work-life balance challenges because women often face added pressure and expectations related to caregiving responsibilities which can become more pronounced during difficult times, she said.

This can increase stress and impact their ability to focus on business growth, said Ms Wang. Efforts are being made to address women's challenges in the tech field and promote gender equality. However, work must be done to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women managing businesses in challenging and volatile times, she said.

REMOVING BOUNDARIES

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director of Facebook Thailand since June 2020, said Facebook Thailand is making a conscious effort to create a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"We are able to remove boundaries and show that anyone, including women, can thrive in all business spaces -- especially tech," said Ms Prae, the first Thai and first female country director of Facebook Thailand.

"In 2019 and 2020, we challenged ourselves to raise the number of underrepresented people to at least 50% of our workforce within a five-year period [50-in-5]. We are on track to achieve our ambitious goal. We have doubled the number of women in our global workforce -- women now represent 36.7% of our global leadership, up from 35.5% in 2021," Ms Prae said.

"I believe that passion is one of the key factors that enables you to do your best. I always look for ways to help my team unlock their passion, encourage them to reflect and know themselves better. I ask questions like "what brings joy to your day-to-day work?"

Joy means different things to different people. It can come from getting to work on different types of projects, from interacting with people from different teams, clients or business partners, or the impact you are trying to create, she said.

"I think leadership is genderless and we can thrive in any field. Leadership qualities are critical to steer the ship during a storm. The key asset of any company is its talent. Motivating and aligning the team with the company's mission is crucial."

Volatile times are cyclical and history taught the company that volatility is never permanent, said Ms Prae. Understanding the fundamentals and competitive advantage of organisations and products is key, followed by a well-planned execution, she added.

"I believe this can help us navigate our way through changes and uncertainties."

FLEXIBLE AND ADAPTABLE

Pakthapa Chatkomes, who has been country manager at Fortinet Thailand since November 2021, said gender diversity in tech leadership generates a variety of perspectives, experiences and ideas. This drives innovation and creativity by challenging norms and fostering fresh insights, she said.

According to Ms Pakthapa, diverse teams excel in problem-solving and cater to a broader user base. Embracing diversity and equal opportunities unleashes the tech talent's pool for an inclusive and innovative future.

"When it comes to work, I focus on collaboration and inclusivity, encourage open communication, value diverse perspectives, and actively seek input from team members. This creates a feeling of belonging, encourages teamwork and empowers employees to share their ideas and opinions," Ms Pakthapa said.

"In the fast-paced tech industry, I personally think leaders must be flexible and quick to adapt. It's crucial to promote a culture of ongoing learning, adjust strategies as necessary, and empower teams to respond swiftly and effectively to new challenges and opportunities. I also believe in creating an environment that inspires excellence within my team," she said.

"I believe in gender diversity and the ability of both men and women to contribute new ideas. In Thailand, we are familiar with the role of female executives, as reflected in our high rankings for women in senior management positions."

Ms Pakthapa said that Fortinet promotes gender equality in cybersecurity, creating opportunities for women through initiatives such as a training institute. It also increases access to training and professional development for women and underserved individuals in the industry.

FOSTERING POSITIVE WORK

Varanit Athijaratroj, the first female managing director of HP Thailand, who assumed the top job in November 2022, said Southeast Asian tech companies have a strong history of hiring women, pointing out that promoting gender diversity in the industry yields significant benefits.

In Thailand, where over half the population and social media users are female, it is crucial to have balanced representation in leadership positions to better understand customer needs, Ms Varanit said.

In 2021, HP was the first Fortune 100 tech company to commit to gender parity in leadership. Its ambitious goals include achieving 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership by 2030, along with having at least 30% of technical and engineering positions filled by women by 2030. Today more than 30% of HP's leaders are women.

HP upholds an open-door policy which encourages transparent and candid communication between the leadership team and employees, she said.

"To ensure effective communication, I personally host monthly 'Coffee Talk' sessions with our team. We also prioritise employee well-being and satisfaction through our 'Work Happy' initiatives. For example, our 'Make Happy Community' programme enables volunteering at non-profit organisations, and our 'HP Happy Run' promotes employee engagement and healthy lifestyles," she said.

"When I first stepped into tech in 2014, I was fully aware of its male-dominated landscape. However, I embraced the opportunity knowing that my presence would contribute to ongoing industry-wide efforts for gender parity."