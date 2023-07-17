Hong Kong cancels trading as typhoon nears

People enjoy a breezy seaside stroll in Hong Kong as Typhoon Talim approaches on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong cancelled trading on the city’s $5.2 trillion stock market on Monday because of typhoon Talim.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearings Ltd announced th move in a statement.

The disruption also affected China Connect Northbound trading, disrupted the stock debut of New Media Lab and forced court hearings to be postponed. The financial hub scraps morning trading of stocks, bonds and derivatives if Signal No.8 or above is in force at 9am and cancels afternoon session if the signal is not lowered to No.3 or below by noon. Also, schools are canceled, businesses are urged to exercise caution and public transportation may be affected.

Typhoon Talim, which means “sharp” or “cutting edge” in Filipino, was centered about 270 kilometers (168 miles) southwest of Hong Kong at noon and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 18 kilometres per hour in the general direction of Leizhou Peninsula., according to the observatory. In the past hour, it was packing maximum gusts exceeding 129kph in Hong Kong.

Trading halts due to severe weather are seen as increasingly antiquated given that the global finance industry adjusted to remote working amid the pandemic. They are also likely to be increasingly inconvenient, as extreme weather events linked to climate change grow more common.

With most orders now received and executed electronically, the case is growing for Hong Kong to ensure continuous trading in bad weather. Rival hub Singapore has never halted trading at its stock exchange due to weather-related events.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said earlier this year that the city will explore arrangements to allow stock trading under severe weather. The city’s rail operator MTR Corp. said rail service is operating at limited frequencies. The in-town airport check-in service close out time is extended from 90 minutes to 120 minutes before departure until further notice.

Hong Kong is typically hit by about six typhoons annually, usually from June to October, but only a fraction of those result in market of school closures. The last time was in November for Nalgae, a severe tropical storm. The Hospital Authority said three people were injured during the typhoon period and sought medical care.

As of 11am local, the government call centre had received 18 reports of fallen trees but no reports of landslides or flooding.