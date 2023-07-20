CPN launches bid to renew mall leases

Central Rama 2 is located on Rama II Road in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district.

Central Pattana (CPN) has joined forces with CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT Unit (CPNREIT) to renew the Central Pinklao and Central Rama 2 leases, ensuring asset potential and transactional structures that generate attractive and sustainable returns.

The company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) is scheduled for July 31, 2023.

As there has been positive feedback from investors regarding conditions that yield higher and more sustainable returns and an internal rate of return compared to a case in which no leases were renewed, the approval of unitholders at the EGM is highly likely.

Naparat Sriwanvit, chief finance, accounting and risk management officer at CPN, which is the committed sponsor with a 30% stake and is the property manager of CPNREIT, provided some comments regarding the renewal of CPNREIT's leases for Central Pinklao and Central Rama 2. She said both projects are high-potential assets.

"They are dominant shopping malls located in the west and south of Bangkok. Both locations have customers with high income and purchasing power, so we expect both assets to generate sustainable revenue growth," said Ms Naparat.

She added that especially for Central Rama 2, renovation and expansion in 2021 has resulted in higher demand from tenants and more traffic. Ms Naparat believes that the renovation of Central Pinklao between 2024-2025 will increase its competitive edge, as well as uplift its brand and positioning, resulting in sustainable revenue growth.

She said CPN, as the property manager, remains focused on enhancing the value of CPNREIT's assets. As a committed sponsor, CPN is willing to provide support to ensure successful fundraising of CPNREIT. Therefore, CPN is willing to increase its stake in CPNREIT from 30% to approximately 40%, with an additional investment of around 6 billion baht, or roughly 60% of new units in this upcoming capital increase.

Pattamika Pongsurayamas, chief executive of CPNREIT Management Co and REIT manager of CPNREIT, said the company has had a series of meetings with investors to clarify and address concerns as well as highlight the short- and longer-term benefits of the lease renewals of Central Pinklao and Central Rama 2.

"So far, the feedback from investors has been positive, thanks to the growth potential of Central Pinklao and Central Rama 2 and optimal lease renewal terms, such as 1) the investment value is the appraised value by independent appraisers, 2) optimal lease renewal duration will sustain longer-term returns to CPNREIT and its unitholders, and 3) transaction structure and size takes into account equity market conditions and the flexibility on timing for CPNREIT to negotiate the investment value of the remaining leases in the future," said Ms Pattamika.

Ms Pattamika added that CPN has shown its commitment in CPNREIT and a willingness to support the capital increase in order to ensure successful transaction execution. The REIT manager has scheduled the EGM for unitholders to consider and approve the matter on July 31.