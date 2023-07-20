Get used to pricier fish, says tuna giant TU

An employee sorts fresh tuna at a Thai Union processing plant. (Photo: Thai Union Plc)

Consumers will need to pay more for fish as seafood production becomes more sustainable, says Thai Union Plc (TU), the world’s largest producer of canned tuna.

SET-listed TU said this week that it is investing $200 million — equivalent to its net profit last year — in a sustainability programme to 2030. The programme aims for all of its farmed and wild seafood to be produced responsibly or in an improvement programme.

“Over the past few years I would say the prices went up and I think they will continue to go up because of all the sustainability costs,” TU chief financial officer Ludovic Garnier said in an interview.

“But I think it’s a mandatory cost. We want to make sure that the resource is sustainable.”

Canned fish is among the cheapest sources of food protein, while its long shelf life reduces food waste. But the industry is very fragmented, with millions of poorly paid farmers at risk of being exploited, overfishing or catching and discarding unwanted fish and other animals — known as “bycatch”.

Illegal and destructive fishing has contributed to more than one-third of the world’s fisheries operating at unsustainable levels, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental and societal impact of their consumption, but a cost-of-living crisis has made price competition more important, particularly for budget items such as canned tuna. So-called white-label or store-branded tuna costs just 78 pence (US$1.02) per 100 grammes in the UK, in line with tofu.

Thai Union CEO Thiraphong Chansiri said in a recent interview with the Bangkok Post that the company remains steadfast in his commitment to sustainability.

Currently there is no single definition for responsible fishing, making it difficult for consumers to make the most sustainable choices.

TU has committed to all of the vessels in its supply chain implementing best practices to prevent illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing and modern-day slavery.

“Although we don’t own these vessels, it’s our responsibility to make sure that these workers are safeguarded,” said chief sustainability officer Adam Brennan.

The company pledged to improve labour practices after a 2015 Associated Press report described seafood processors in its supply chain being kept in cages. Large supermarket chains have also put pressure on companies in the industry.

All of Tesco’s UK canned tuna is either caught through pole and line, caught without a fish aggregating device which casts a shadow to attract groups of fish to reduce bycatch, or is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council.

In June, US-based Walmart said that by 2027 it would only source tuna from vessels that have 100% electronic or human monitoring.