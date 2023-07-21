Informa optimistic on Mice outlook

Visitors interact at a food-related trade exhibition organised by Informa Markets. The company plans to host 16 exhibitions this year, up from 14 in 2022 and 9-10 annual events prior to the pandemic.

Business events would reap benefits from the tourism industry's positive momentum and gain new show profiles this year, with the stability of the country's political situation being a factor to watch, according to Informa Markets Thailand.

Sanchai Noombunnam, the firm's country general manager, said a forecast suggesting the country would regain 80% of the number of foreign arrivals recorded in 2019 helped build confidence among domestic and international business travellers.

He said the reopening of China, which restarted export services, also strengthened the confidence of overseas exhibitors and buyers.

The company plans to host 16 exhibitions this year, up from 14 in 2022 and 9-10 annual events prior to the pandemic.

Annual revenue is expected to exceed 1 billion baht, fully recovering to 2019's level.

Three exhibitions held this year focusing on the jewellery, machinery and pharmaceutical industries generated revenue higher than forecast.

Amid a global recession and high inflation, Mr Sanchai said it might partly affect spending by buyers and could delay business contracts.

However, he said most operators would still participate in business events to connect with partners and get updates on new products and technology.

Next month's Food and Hospitality Thailand, which would include more than 1,000 brands, is expected to receive more than 28,000 visitors.

This reflected positive growth for hotel and restaurant businesses in Thailand after the country had already welcomed more than 14 million foreign tourists this year.

Hotels and restaurants would like to invest in upgrading their services as a study showed that 20% of tourists spent on food and beverages, said Mr Sanchai.

He said if the number of Chinese tourists grew faster during the second half, it would create greater benefit for the hospitality and food industries, as well as exhibitors.

Food and Hospitality Thailand is co-hosted by partners including the Thai Hotels Association and Thai Restaurant Association.

Mr Sanchai said investors still favour Thailand as a hub for Mice (Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) in Southeast Asia.

The stable politics and setting up of a new government would further boost investor confidence, which would help increase business transactions during trade negotiations.

The new government should continue a subsidy for small and medium enterprises who wish to join international exhibitions.

This policy would support local producers to have improved competitiveness as seen in an earlier project launched by the Office of SMEs Promotion, said Mr Sanchai.