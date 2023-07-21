Miss Grand International anticipates listing on bourse

Contestants in the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty pageant wave at cameras. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Miss Grand International (MGI), the operator of the "Miss Grand Thailand" (MGT) and "Miss Grand International" (MGI) beauty pageants, is planning to float its shares on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) by the end of 2023.

MGI operates four businesses comprising beauty pageants, commerce, media and artist management.

In the commerce sector, MGI sells consumer products under the company's trademarks, including Miss Grand, MGI and NangNgam.

In the media business, MGI presents television programmes such as Today Show, Krua Khun Toy and PetchRama as well as other TV content.

Its artist management business relates to MGT and MGI beauty pageants for the participants to perform tasks as assigned by other firms such as carrying out product reviews, or taking part in ceremonies, movies and shows.

In 2022, MGI posted a total revenue of roughly 320 million baht with a net profit of 47.8 million baht. In the first quarter of 2023, its revenue tallied 83.1 million baht with earnings of 7.66 million baht.

Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used for the purchase of buildings and renovations, product and IT development as well as working capital.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved MGI's proposed offering of no more than 60 million new shares at a par value of 0.50 baht each, representing 28.57% of the total paid-up ordinary shares.

It is expected to be listed in the sector of consumer products on the MAI within this year.

Currently, MGI has a registered capital of 105 million baht, of which 75 million is paid up.