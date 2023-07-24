Japan, Thailand wrap up more GI registrations

Doi Tung Coffee and Doi Chang Coffee are known for their unique quality and distinctive flavours.

Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Doi Chang coffee and Doi Tung coffee in Japan, while Japan has registered GI for Tajima beef and Kagoshima beef in Thailand.

Japan and Thailand announced the successful GI registrations for these products on Thursday.

According to Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, director-general of the Intellectual Property Department, Thailand is currently ranked 4th among coffee exporters in Asean and 24th in the world.

In the past year, Thailand exported coffee to Japan worth 36 million baht.

Additionally, Doi Tung Coffee and Doi Chang Coffee are known for their unique quality and distinctive flavours.

The successful registrations aim to help expand trade opportunities for agricultural products and promote identity and cultural stories that generate income for local communities, said Mr Vuttikrai.

Doi Tung Coffee (pictured) and Doi Chang Coffee are known for their unique quality and distinctive flavours.

Established in 2003, GI is a distinctive certificate used to identify a product as originating in the territory of a particular country, region or locality that has unique characteristics or qualities, which can increase the market value in developed countries.

There are currently 189 Thai GI-registered products in various categories, such as food, agricultural products and appliances.

There are now eight Thai products in 32 countries with GI registration: Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice in the EU and Indonesia; Doi Chang coffee in the EU and Japan; Doi Tung coffee in the EU, Cambodia and Japan; Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in the EU and Indonesia; indigenous Isan silk yarn in Vietnam; Lamphun brocade silk in India and Indonesia; Phetchabun sweet tamarind in Vietnam; and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam.

Other products being considered for GI registration include Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Pakpanang Tab Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China, and Huay Mon pineapples in Japan.

In a related development, while presiding over the "GI 20/20 Mission: 20 Years of Thai GI Advancement" organised by the Intellectual Property Department on Friday, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the GI system has proven to be a significant mechanism in adding value to over 189 local products nationwide in the past 20 years. GI products have generated a market value of over 51 billion baht annually, he said.