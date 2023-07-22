Chiang Mai plans to draw Saudi visitors

Chiang Mai airport has seen the growing numbers of travellers. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Chiang Mai is gearing up for a surge in visitors from Saudi Arabia with various agencies planning to stage a roadshow in the Middle East country later this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation and draw visitors here.

The roadshow, "THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand", was the focus of a meeting on Monday headed by deputy governor Weerapong Rithrod to promote Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industries in this northern province.

Led by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Index Creative Village, relevant agencies are coordinating with Saudi Arabia in organising the roadshow tentatively set for Dec 13-16 this year in an effort to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia is regarded as a market holding promising growth, notably after the Saudi Vision 2030, and its demand for health and wellness, recreation and tourism are great opportunities for Thai businesses.

Chiang Mai, which is seeking to revive its tourism industry battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is pinning its hopes on the roadshow to help draw more Saudi tourists. It is suggested that businesses and authorities join hands in mapping out a marketing plan to appeal to Saudi visitors with a focus on high-spending tourism trends and local products and services.

Thailand is said to be a popular destination for Saudis during the fasting month of Ramadan, post-Ramadan and during year-end festivities. About 30% of Saudi visitors are in the health and wellness sector, who spend 80,000 baht on average per head per trip.

Ties were normalised after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia last year.