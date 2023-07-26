Convergence strategy will have major impact on consumers

A fixed-mobile convergence strategy involving the offering of a bundled fixed broadband and mobile phone service and content by major telecom operators could have a major impact on consumers once the takeover deal of fixed broadband service 3BB by Advanced Info Service (AIS) is completed.

Despite having four big fixed broadband service operators and more than 100 small operators, the current bundled fixed-mobile service, especially by True Corporation and that which is expected to be offered by AIS-3BB in the future, are expected to attract a huge number of new customers into their subscription bases through promotional packages.

The remaining players might find it hard to deal with this intense competition from the two big players, according to public policy think-tank The 101.world.

On Tuesday a subcommittee of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) responsible for studying the effect of the AIS-3BB deal on consumers held a public hearing. Around 50 participants attended the forum at the NBTC's headquarters.

Chatra Kamsaeng, director of The 101.world, said the fixed-mobile convergence is likely to have a major effect on consumers because True, which merged with Total Access Communications (DTAC), could expand its fixed broadband service and content business by providing attractive packages to DTAC's existing subscribers to gain additional subscriptions.

Once the takeover of 3BB by AIS is complete, AIS could further expand its empire by providing attractive mobile service packages to existing 3BB subscribers.

According to The 101.world report, True now has 37.3 % of the market share for fixed broadband service, followed by 3BB (29.4%), state enterprise National Telecom (15.9%), AIS (14.3%) and others (3.1%).

The takeover of 3BB by AIS will create a new market leader with a 43.7% share that will easily pave the way for AIS to reap benefits from the fixed-mobile convergence strategy.

The deal would also drive the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), a commonly accepted measure of market concentration, from 2,724 to 3,562, increasing 838 scores of HHI.

However, the takeover deal may not have a broader impact on consumers but only in the markets where AIS and 3BB operate and with few or no competitors.

Mr Chatra said that in such markets, the service tariff might increase by 9.5-22.9% from the current prices.

In areas outside their coverage or where they have competitors, the deal is unlikely to have an impact on consumers, according to The 101.world.

The impact of the takeover deal depends on competition in specific areas as operators do not have to provide nationwide service.

The 101.world also suggests the NBTC govern the takeover deal by using three approaches. First, it should maintain competition in the market and increase the number of alternative services for consumers.

Second, it should ensure operators still have fixed broadband packages available for consumers, besides the bundled packages of broadband service and mobile phone service.

Third, the regulator should also help promote the access of small broadband operators to the backbone network or wholesale network's capacity to provide services.

Apart from The 101.world, the hearing did not significantly oppose the takeover deal.

Some parties said the deal may create better promotional deals for consumers through bundled offers of fixed broadband and mobile services.

They believe the integration of the customer service centres of AIS and 3BB will facilitate better service for consumers and will help strengthen the financial status of 3BB.

Prawit Leesathapornwongsa, head of the subcommittee tasked to study the AIS-3BB deal's effect on consumers, said the subcommittee will submit all the study papers to the NBTC's board by Aug 15 before the expiry of the subcommittee's study on Aug 22.