SCG anticipates missing this year's revenue target

SCG plans to continue to invest in the Long Son Petrochemicals complex in Vietnam.

SET-listed Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest cement maker and industrial conglomerate, expects to earn less than its revenue target this year as the firm is struggling to deal with lower sales and the impact of domestic political problems.

The company earlier this year set a target of 10% growth from the 569.6 billion baht it earned last year.

"SCG is likely to miss the target this year. It is a hard year for our businesses as the economy in the domestic market and those overseas are not very good," said Roongrote Rangsiyopash, president and chief executive of SCG.

The company did not say how much revenue it would earn in 2023.

In the first half of 2023, SCG saw its total revenue fall by 17% year-on-year to 253.3 billion baht.

Mr Roongrote attributed the decrease in revenue in 2023 to a drop in sales volume in all of its business groups and political uncertainty after the May 14 general election.

The lengthy process of setting up a new government is dealing a blow to business confidence and causing a delay in new infrastructure development investment projects.

As it remains unclear who will lead the new coalition government, budget allocation planning for fiscal 2024 cannot be carried out, affecting businesses that depend on state development projects.

Also, Mr Roongrote added, drought is expected to affect the domestic economy.

SCG will reduce its investment budget this year to around 40 billion baht, down from 50 billion baht. The money will be spent to support the development of its Long Son Petrochemicals complex in Vietnam, the company's largest investment project in Vietnam and Asean, as well as renewable energy projects.

"We will carefully spend our budget amid the weak and volatile economy in Thailand and overseas," said Mr Roongrote.

Many business challenges, including higher energy prices in the winter, are expected in the second half of this year.

One challenge to be encountered by SCG's petrochemical business is tougher competition from more products supplied by the US and China.