New government urged to cut budget deficit

The new government should focus on reducing the budget deficit over the long term to build its fiscal credentials, says Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

He said the Finance Ministry's medium-term fiscal plan requires the government to gradually reduce the budget deficit to no more than 3% of GDP by 2027, after the government used a large number of loans to support the economy due to the effects of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, including the issuance of two emergency loan decrees tallying 1.5 trillion baht. The budget deficit in the current fiscal year is 3.7% of GDP and is set to stand at 3% of GDP in fiscal 2024. It is expected to drop to 2.97% of GDP in fiscal 2027.

Like Thailand, many other countries implemented policies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, causing their levels of public debt to rise. However, Thailand needs to resume normal fiscal policy as the crisis is now over, Mr Pornchai said.

He added that although the new government's policies would entail significant increases in public spending, it should exercise controls on some redundant or unnecessary expenditures to help reduce the debt burden.

The government's outstanding public debt is currently at 61.6% of GDP, leaving room to borrow 8-9% of GDP before hitting the debt ceiling of 70% of GDP.

Nevertheless, the government must maintain financial and fiscal discipline due to its limited debt serviceability, as reflected in the interest payment to government revenue ratio of 8.5%, before hitting the threshold at 10% as set by the Financial and Fiscal Policy Committee, said a Finance Ministry source who requested anonymity.

A ministry source added that the policies which will create a fiscal burden under rising interest rates and falling debt repayments should be implemented prudently.

Moreover, Section 28 of the State Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act of 2018 allows the government to borrow money from state-owned financial institutions such as the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives and Government Savings Bank to fund projects such as agricultural subsidies and other relief measures known as quasi-fiscal policy.

The Financial and Fiscal Policy Committee set the ceiling rate for these state banks to fund state projects under Section 28 at 32% of the government's annual total expenditure.

In the third quarter of 2022, the government had outstanding debt under Section 28 of 1 trillion baht, leaving room to borrow 18 billion baht in fiscal 2023.