Learning: a gift that keeps on giving

I have noticed that people react differently to the prospect of learning something, depending on how they will experience the gift they receive. The actual experience of learning (for all ages), as much as the quality or the applicability of the content, is taking on growing importance.

People have so many things competing for their attention, but it is the promise of the experience that gets them to commit to learning. In this day and age, no organisation, whatever sector, or industry can afford to have people who will not commit to bettering themselves. But too often when we assign learning, the receiver does not see it as the gift it really is.

Let me start with a personal observation and example.

I once arranged an extra class for my daughter on a subject she was studying. While eager to improve her grade, she was not very enthusiastic about the extra learning and study time. Around the same time, I arranged for her to go on a camp experience. At this camp she had to apply herself and learn different skills and methodologies. In reality, it was a really big commitment to learning time and effort.

At the camp she learned so much and came back so happy and engaged (even asking to go the following year, unlike the extra class time). I noticed that while both examples accomplished the same goals (developing skills to achieve her objectives), the experience for her was hugely different.

Thai culture traditionally places a high value on education. We tend to see learning as a pathway to better opportunities and prospects. The traditional Thai education system experience can be competitive, and exam focused, but school days and cram school experiences do not reflect the experiences possible today.

Internationally, giving learning experiences as a gift is not as unusual as you might think. Certainly not every organisation is in a position to engage in this practice, but there are a growing number of examples.

For example, companies invest in the development and growth of their suppliers and ecosystem members. These initiatives improve quality and efficiency of the supply chains for example, but also foster stronger relationships and mutual benefits.

Walmart has a Supplier Academy programme that provides training and development opportunities for its suppliers offering resources, workshops, and training sessions on a wide range of topics. Toyota has a Supplier Support Center that helps its suppliers improve their processes and quality standards. GE invests in its stakeholders with events in which they participate in workshops, networking events, and training sessions to improve their performance and competitiveness.

Here in Thailand, I have worked with banks, telecom organisations, and real estate companies, to name but a few, who have pumped significant resources into making great learning experiences available to others. Increasingly, companies worldwide have recognised the value of investing in the development and growth of suppliers, customers and local communities.

Offering learning experiences as gifts is an effective way to show commitment to the personal and professional development of their stakeholders.

But we return to the above important truth: powerful and engaging learning experiences are essential if we want to give the gift of learning.

There are recent surveys showing that most people do not feel they have enough time for their regular workload. For example, one study from Harvard Medical School that found more than one in four American workers say they have too little time to do their job. Assigning them to less-than-optimal or out-of-date learning experiences results in them not attending.

We waste the gift because people are busy, prioritising family responsibilities, and finding time for learning amid daily obligations can be challenging. The learning opportunities they would be interested in and make the sacrifice to attend may come with significant costs.

If you assign them to learning they may think of formal education and be reluctant to engage because it is a gift they cannot appreciate or value.

So how can leaders and organisations position learning experiences and opportunities for their people or their stakeholders as a meaningful and valuable gift? Here are things I have seen work. Ensure that you:

Provide opportunities that offer personal growth and self-improvement, by giving the chance to learn something new, and empowering them to broaden their horizons.

Choose something memorable so the recipient will cherish the experience and the skills they acquire long after the event has passed.

Provide them with unique and thoughtful experiences, making them more personalised and shows that you took the time to consider their preferences.

Include opportunities to connect and/or strengthen relationships and create bonds. Make it a time they can share with team members together, learning and growing side by side, to create shared memories.

Assign them learning experiences that develop practical skills they can immediately use in daily life.

Pick learning experiences that can open doors to new career opportunities or professional networks for the recipient.

Today, lifelong learning is essential. If people have only negative connotations of learning as boring, negative or ineffectual experiences, it creates a massive barrier to success. However, imagine receiving a gift that not only brings joy in the moment but also enriches your life for years to come.

I have seen how giving learning experiences as gifts has emerged as a meaningful and valuable gesture. The right learning experiences strengthen relationships, and a wonderful experience can foster creativity and innovation. That is a gift that keeps on giving to the individual and the organisation — though you might have to work around organisations with no-gift policies.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa