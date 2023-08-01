TAT worries over limited slot capacity

Passengers monitor the status of their flights in the departures hall at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is concerned about slot capacity at international airports as more flights are set to resume in the upcoming high season, particularly from long-haul markets with an estimated 8 million tourists expected this year.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said the agency remained upbeat about the rebound in international tourism, following overall flight resumption of more than 70% of the level recorded in 2019.

The long haul markets that TAT expects for this year include at least 6 million visitors from Europe, 1 million from North and South America, and about 500,000 visitors from the Middle East.

Mr Siripakorn said that while ground handling issues have been gradually improving, the concerns now are with crowded flight slots in the high season or cool season, as the resumption of flights is forecast to reach 85% of the level recorded in 2019 due to a growing number of airlines applying for the new slots available at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Phuket International Airport.

As Bangkok and Phuket are already packed, he said the agency would encourage airlines to consider other international airports in popular tourism provinces such as Surat Thani, U-Tapao (Rayong), Krabi and Chiang Mai, to disperse the flow of tourists from airports that are currently overcrowded.

The TAT last week signed a letter of intent with the Taiwan-based carrier EVA Air in an effort to increase the number of travellers coming to Thailand via the airline's network.

EVA Air is operating 28 direct flights per week between Taipei and Bangkok. Half of them can directly connect to three European cities -- London, Amsterdam and Vienna.

EVA Air president Clay Sun said the average load factor for the Taipei-Bangkok route stood at 85-90%, while flights from Bangkok to Europe stood at around 95%.

The airline utilises wide-body Boeing 777s to serve strong demand on this route, driven by travellers from Taiwan, Europe as well as North America, Mr Sun said. EVA Air also has a connection between North America and Taipei, he added.

In addition to Bangkok, the airline is operating daily flights between Taipei and Chiang Mai, and is planning to open a new route to Phuket.

Mr Sun said the aviation industry still has to face certain challenges, such as the Russia-Ukraine war which impacts fuel costs, industry's goal to reach net-zero despite a limited supply of sustainable aviation fuel, along with aviation supply chain disruption.

At present, EVA Air has 86 passenger aircraft and eight aircraft transporting freight. It expects to have 14 more aircraft delivered by 2027.

Mr Sun said the new aircraft would help increase capacity in key cities, including Bangkok, in the future.