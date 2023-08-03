KBank spins off investment business

Ms Kattiya and Mr Patchara at the launch of Kasikorn Investure Co (KIV). KIV is to officially start its business operations this month.

Kasikornbank (KBank) is spinning off its investment business to a new entity with the aim of making profits of 5 billion baht over the next three years, paving the way for new S-curve business in the long run.

KBank has set up Kasikorn Investure Co (KIV), a holding company under KBank Group, offering financial services to individuals and entrepreneurs in small businesses, with a focus on underserved customers who have difficulty accessing loans from banks.

The financial services offered by KIV include digital payments as well as commercial and consumer loans, said KBank chief executive Kattiya Indaravijaya.

She said the restructuring would give KBank greater flexibility to grow retail loans under the new digital-based business model. Partnership is a key strategy to facilitate the business expansion and minimise both the price-earnings ratio and credit costs.

KIV was established with registered capital of 15 billion baht. There are currently 14 companies under KIV's structure with a total investment value of around 30 billion baht, and there are some companies in the pipeline which will operate under KIV later.

KIV will officially start its business operations this month.

"KIV is a game changer for KBank in the search for new income sources under the new business model," Ms Kattiya said.

Patchara Samalapa, chairman of KIV, said the company has been operating for the past few years as a pilot project. The company booked profit of 81 million baht in 2022, and aims to earn 900 million baht to 1.1 billion baht in 2023 and 4.5-5 billion baht in 2026.

Unsecured digital loans is a key product which will contribute to the company's profit under its personal loan and nano-finance licence, with the ceiling interest rate at 25% and 33% per year, respectively, under the Bank of Thailand's regulation.

The company will develop the risk-based pricing model to charge interest rates in line with the risk profile of each client.

The company's total loan portfolio is currently around 40 billion baht, of which 20 billion baht each is contributed by Line BK and Ngern Hai Jai, a digital personal loan platform and auto title loan provider, respectively.

KIV has invested in J Asset Management Co (JAM) by holding 9.9% of the company's shares, worth more than 3.5 billion baht.

Last year, KBank teamed up with JAM to set up JK Asset Management Co (JK AMC), the first joint venture between a commercial bank and a non-performing asset management company under the Bank of Thailand's policy of addressing the problem of soaring non-performing loans (NPLs), which was triggered by the pandemic.

Mr Patchara, KBank's president, said the bank sees potential in JAM, including its in-house technologies and personnel with operational expertise arising from their extensive business experience.

As a result, KIV has an in-depth understanding of a wide range of customers, allowing it to provide comprehensive financial services which meet the needs of low-income households, small merchants, and customers without a regular income.

Given the high credit risk of the underbanked customer base, data analytics is a key enabler for the company to acquire good customers and control asset quality.

"KIV does not set a specific NPL ratio as we mainly focus on controlling asset quality and making profit positively in order to sustain the business for the longer term," Mr Patchara said.