TAT maintains target of 200m domestic tourism trips in 2023

People seek out travel deals at a recent edition of the Thai Tiew Thai fair. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has retained its target of 200 million domestic tourism trips this year despite tepid consumption.

A University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce survey revealed that household debt has increased by 11.5% this year over 2022, the highest level in 15 years, while the Thai Retailers Association also expects the retail sentiment index to remain bearish, reflecting a weaker purchasing power.

However, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, said Thais have kept some of their budget for trips for the second half of the year, despite economic difficulties.

Although domestic travellers might not spend heavily on their trip, the trend showed they preferred to travel more frequently with one-day road trips.

During the first seven months of this year, Thai tourists took 135 million trips, of which 76.5 million were overnight-stays and 58.6 million one-day trips. Those activities generated 478 billion baht for the economy.

Ms Thapanee said domestic tourism is still on track to achieve 200 million trips by the end of this year.

Average spending per trip stands at 3,200 baht, a slight increase from 2,800 baht per trip last year.

Despite the political uncertainty, Ms Thapanee said she remained optimistic that there would be no incidents that could affect domestic tourism.

To get Thai tourists to travel within the country instead of going abroad, she said the agency will encourage people to travel all year round, with a promotional campaign to showcase Thailand for the whole 365 days of the year, with a wide range of activities, such as health and wellness and local community products.

This week, TAT is hosting the 41st Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, which will end on Aug 6.

The domestic tourism event brings together tourism service providers and leading private sector players.

TAT expects to attract 80,000-100,000 visitors, generating 80-100 million baht in revenue from transactions during the event, with an average spending of 800 baht per head.

Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said he hoped the new government would be established without a 10-month delay.

He said the council was ready to work with any political party which leads the new coalition.