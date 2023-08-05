Department to meet all oil traders

Officers from the Weight and Measures Bureau of the Department of Internal Trade inspect a nozzle at a petrol station, which must measure fuel accurately and precisely to protect consumers.

The Internal Trade Department has scheduled a meeting with all oil traders next week to inspect fuel dispensers and equipment to ensure they are in good condition after customers complained they had been short-changed by certain petrol stations.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, the Internal Trade Department's director-general, said the department will next week invite all oil traders such as PTT Plc, Bangchak Corporation Plc, Esso, Shell and others, to discuss and mandate that all service providers inspect their fuel dispensers and equipment to ensure they are in good working order.

The use of malfunctioning dispensers will be prohibited to ensure fair treatment of consumers while they are refilling their tanks, he said.

A customer posted a photo on social media on Aug 1, complaining that she had been short-changed at a petrol station in Nakhon Pathom province.

The customer reported paying 192.50 baht for 5 litres of gasohol 95, but claimed she received almost half a litre less than the 5 litres she requested.

The department has also instructed the Central Bureau of Weights and Measures and its branches to intensify inspections of fuel stations nationwide to raise the confidence of consumers when using petrol stations.

If any pumps are found to have faulty or malfunctioning dispensers, strict legal action would be taken, including imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of 20,000 baht, or both.

According to Mr Wattanasak, during the first seven months of this year, a total of 7,827 fuel pumps were inspected nationwide, comprising 172,156 fuel dispensers. Of these, 171,354 were found to be functioning accurately, while 802 were found to be inaccurate or malfunctioning. They have already taken action against 45 petrol stations.

Chakra Yodmani, deputy director-general of the Internal Trade department, said the department will continue rigorous inspections of fuel pumps, working together with fuel station operators and various fuel brands.

The department also advises consumers to pay more attention to the meter at the fuel dispenser and compare it to the price displayed at the pump and the amount filled after refuelling.

If any doubts arise regarding the amount received, consumers can use a standard 5-litre calibration bucket, available at all fuel stations, to verify the accuracy. In case of any irregularities or unfair practices during refilling or use of weighing equipment in commercial transactions, consumers can lodge complaints via the Internal Trade Department's hotline at 1569 or at provincial commercial offices nationwide.