Political gridlock to keep stocks subdued

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will remain sluggish in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of the protracted political uncertainties, says the Investment Analysts Association (IAA), urging the new government to boost domestic consumption and tackle rising household debt.

IAA chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, who is also chief executive of Tisco Securities, said the SET had declined in line with global stocks in the second quarter, but the Thai bourse was among the worst performers globally.

"The Thai index is likely to continue to slide in the third quarter as political uncertainties drag on. At present, investors should focus on tourism-related stocks whose fundamentals remain strong and valuations are getting cheap," he noted.

Mr Paiboon shared his view about the priorities of the new government, noting that the focus should be on stimulating domestic consumption, plus providing stimulus measures to boost the tourism sector.

"The sector has performed well so far, but it would be good if there were more proactive measures announced to boost demand in this sector," he said.

Meanwhile, the new government needs to act on household debt, which has been ballooning. In addition, measures are required to stimulate investments both in the real sector and the capital market, which "have been down significantly", added Mr Paiboon.

As the stock market remains subdued, Mr Paiboon said now it was time for investors to increase their investments in bonds.

"Given the current interest rate and the possibility that Thai interest rates would be hiked one more time at the most, investors should selectively invest in bonds which have low risk," he said.

Benjaphol Suthwanish, head of research at UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand), said a significant increase in global oil prices should boost the Thai stock market. But, in reality, the SET index is just moving sideways amid political concerns.

"Now there is a likelihood that the new prime minister would not come from the Pheu Thai Party, which is now leading the government's formation. As long as the political deadlock is not resolved, the SET index won't go anywhere, but just move sideways," he said.

Asia Plus Securities said SET index energy-play stocks are benefiting from rising energy prices as the energy sector makes up one third of the SET's capitalisation.

The WTI crude oil price rose 1.56% on Friday after Opec+ extended an output cut by 3.66 million from the end of this year to end-2024. Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia extended the oil output cut while Russia cut its crude oil exports.

"Rising oil prices may offset negative sentiment on the SET index. Nonetheless, the SET index is expected to fall this week due to concerns over the political vacuum and transition," Asia Plus Securities said in a research note on Monday.