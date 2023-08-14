EconThai urges parties to put aside politics

Focus should be on the economy

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, centre left, and representatives of six small parties announced on Wednesday they joined a government coalition along with the Bhumjaithai Party. Chanat Katanyu

The Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai) wants political parties to steer away from power games and focus more on ways to deal with economic challenges under a new government.

Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of EconThai, remains worried over the possibility of a prolonged process to form a new government, even as the Pheu Thai Party begins to forge a new alliance without the Move Forward Party.

The country remains without a government three months after the May 14 general election. In 2019, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha took 108 days to form a coalition government.

Mr Tanit called on politicians not to spend too much time jockeying for power because the economy has yet to fully recover. They should start working for the sake of the country now, not for political victory, he said.

"The economy is stuck during the transition to a new administration," said Mr Tanit.

"Thailand is in a political vacuum in which provincial governors cannot fully work as they need to wait for the new government's policies."

Many crucial duties require a new government to act, including planning a budget for the new fiscal year, he said.

"If budget allocation for fiscal 2024 is delayed, it will hinder the implementation of some key economic policies," said Mr Tanit.

Fiscal 2023 ends on Sept 30 this year.

He said the delay in budget planning is not good for Thailand, which is dealing with economic uncertainties stemming from external factors, such as the global economic slowdown and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, notably the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

The new government also needs to draft short-term and long-term plans to brace for drought, said Mr Tanit.

Water scarcity will affect the agricultural sector and weaken farmers' purchasing power, he said.

In the banking sector, commercial banks are awaiting financial policies from the new government, said Mr Tanit.

Many banks are delaying granting loans or applying stricter lending criteria amid high household debt.

"This is a major concern for small and medium-sized enterprises [SMEs]. Many SMEs need to borrow money to run their businesses, but they cannot access funds. We believe some may decide to shut down," he said.