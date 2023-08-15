Department plans to study a sodium tax

A sodium tax would be collected via a progressive rate, starting with processed food products such as instant noodles, snacks and frozen food. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

The Excise Department is planning a study of sodium tax collection measures after the success of the "sweet tax" on sugar-sweetened beverages implemented in 2017 to shift consumer and industry behaviour towards making healthier choices, says director-general Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

A sodium tax would be levied similarly to the tax on sugary beverages, increasing proportionally based on the level of sodium used, he said. The levy would be collected via a progressive rate, starting with processed food products such as instant noodles, snacks and frozen food, said Mr Ekniti.

Consuming too much sodium leads to high blood pressure and kidney disease. The government spends roughly 36 billion baht per year on a health budget for medical treatment, including kidney dialysis.

The department plans to collaborate with the Public Health Ministry to jointly set the standards for daily sodium intake.

The average Thai consumes 3,600 milligrammes of sodium per day, almost double the 2,000 mg per day intake recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mr Ekniti said sweeteners are still excluded from the excise tax product categories, meaning the department is unable to collect tax from them. If the Public Health Ministry and the WHO do not prohibit the use of sweeteners in beverages, the department will consider imposing taxes on such products, he said.

The WHO is studying the effects of sweeteners on people's health before deciding whether to impose a ban on their use.

The sweet tax has been effective in reducing sugar intake among Thais, said Mr Ekniti. Academic research conducted by the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University found five years ago the consumption of beverages with a sugar content of between 10 and 14 grammes per 100ml was 2.99 billion litres per year, compared with 728 million litres per year at present, roughly four times lower.

The sweet tax is in its third phase, which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025, with a progressive rate based on the sugar content. Beverages with a sugar content of 6-8 grammes per 100ml are taxed 30 satang per litre, 8-10g per 100ml is levied 1 baht per litre, 10-14g per 100ml is taxed 3 baht per litre, 14-18g per 100ml is levied 5 baht per litre, and more than 18g of sugar is taxed 5 baht per litre.

The average Thai consumes 20 teaspoons of sugar per day, while the WHO recommends six teaspoons (equivalent to 24g) daily.