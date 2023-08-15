Analysts tout stocks related to coalition

An investor looks at an electronic board of stock indices at a brokerage on Sathon Road. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Analysts agree on a positive outlook for stocks related to the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties after the two agreed to jointly form a new coalition government.

LH Securities (LHS) recommends investors selectively buy stocks linked to the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties after the two struck a deal to form a new government with 212 combined votes, with the addition of some smaller parties.

Together with Chart Thai Pattana Party, the new coalition has 238 MPs. It needs at least 250 MP votes and a minimum of 100 votes from senators to form a stable government.

"Positive sentiment is expected for stocks such as Advanced Info Service, Bangkok Expressway and Metro, BGrimm Power, CH Kanchang, CP All, GPSC, Gulf Energy Development, and Sino Thai Engineering and Construction," LHS said in a research note.

Trinity Securities believes a Pheu Thai-led coalition will gather enough support from other parties to secure the prime minister post.

There are two scenarios for Pheu Thai to form a government.

First, it can gather more voters from other parties by including some members of the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties. In this case, the new government would have around 260-280 votes in the lower house, according to Trinity.

In this scenario, the coalition needs more than 100 votes from senators, which is possible, although a government of only 260-280 MPs is not considered very stable, said the brokerage.

The second scenario is Pheu Thai invites the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties to join the coalition government, giving the group more than 300 MPs.

"In this case, the Pheu Thai Party may face protests from liberal supporters," noted Trinity.

"But if there is no disturbance outside parliament, the stock market is expected to respond positively, welcoming a more stable government."

The brokerage said the key factor for both scenarios is the Pheu Thai Party leads the government formation.

However, if the vote for a prime ministerial candidate from the Pheu Thai Party is unsuccessful, forming a government and selecting a prime minister may fall to Bhumjaithai Party, which finished third in the general election, noted Trinity.

If the selection of a prime minister is further delayed, it poses a significant downside risk to the economy, which is in dire need of help amid the current political vacuum, said the brokerage.

The stock market is expected to continue declining in such a vacuum, so Trinity recommends taking a wait and see approach to the situation.