Call for smooth gas production at Pailin

The Pailin gas block in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo: Department of Mineral Fuels)

PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) wants energy authorities to prevent any obstacles to continuing gas production in the Gulf of Thailand when a concession at the Pailin gas block ends in 2028.

The company is worried about a recurrence of the issue at the Erawan gas block, when PTTEP won an auction to succeed US-based Chevron Corp, which decreased the domestic gas supply.

PTTEP won the auction to operate the Erawan block in 2018, but a legal dispute between Chevron and the Department of Mineral Fuels over which party would pay to decommission transferrable assets led to a two-year delay in PTTEP’s plan to enter Erawan to prepare for gas production.

Under a petroleum exploration and production law, also known as Thailand 1, the department can extend the concession at Pailin for another 10 years if its existing operator wants to continue the business.

Authorities must make sure problems will not erupt when the concession at Pailin expires, said Montri Rawanchaikul, chief executive of PTTEP.

In 2018, gas production at Erawan averaged 1,280 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD). The volume declined to 200 MMSCFD, due in part to a lack of new gas exploration and production development at the time that the right to operate the gas block was being transferred to PTTEP.

The company managed to increase gas production to 400 MMSCFD in April, up from 200 MMSCFD earlier this year.

The volume is expected to reach 800 MMSCFD by April next year.

The drop in domestic gas supply caused Thailand to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG). The prices of LNG skyrocketed last year, following the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

More imports of expensive LNG was blamed for driving up electricity bills.

Pailin is currently co-operated by PTTEP, which made a 60% investment in the gas production, and Chevron Thailand, with a 40% investment. Despite lower investment, Chevron is authorised as an operator to jointly make a decision on the future concession.

This gas field supplies an average of 400 MMSCFD, representing around 10% of gas supply in Thailand.

Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Mineral Fuels, said his department is in talks with Chevron Thailand on the Pailin concession issue.

The company needs approval from its headquarters in the US for a concession renewal under Thailand 1.

According to Mr Sarawut, Thailand 1 ensures fair regulations on petroleum exploration and production business, and allows operators to use expenses in decommissioning petroleum rigs for tax reduction.