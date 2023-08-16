UOB Kay Hian expects firms' profits to decline 40% in Q2

UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) anticipates profits of listed companies to decline by almost 40% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year because of the drastic drop in oil prices. The performance of energy stocks accounts for one-third of the combined profits of listed firms.

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, vice-president of UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand), said the performance of listed companies in the second quarter of 2023 already reached its lowest point.

According to the earnings report for the second quarter (as of Aug 11), the combined second-quarter profits of 587 listed companies, which account for 72.6% of the total number of listed companies, was 197 billion baht, down by 39.6% compared to the same period last year.

Mr Kitpon said of the 587 listed firms, 180 (or 30.7%) reported increasing net profit, 292 (or 49.7%) reported decreasing net profit, while 115 (or 19%) reported stable net profit.

The dwindling profits of listed companies in the second quarter of 2023 was due to the unimpressive performance of energy stocks following a decline in oil prices, he said.

The Brent crude oil price peaked at US$87 per barrel and fell to $75 per barrel at the end of the second quarter this year, compared to the corresponding periods last year when it peaked at $135 per barrel and fell to $112 per barrel, respectively.

The steep surge in Brent crude oil prices during the same period last year was exclusively due to the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war while the current drop is attributed to US deflation and a weaker-than-expected economic recovery in China, leading to a decrease in oil prices in the world market.

However, energy stocks have been making a comeback during this year's third quarter, with clear signs of recovery for the refinery sector in terms of fundamentals, and attractive returns for petrochemical stocks in terms of speculation, after hitting a record low earlier this year.

Mr Kitpon said the overview of the stock market for this week would be determined by endogenous factors, namely the Constitutional Court's verdict due today.

The decision would affect whether the government budget disbursement will take place by the end of the year, given continued economic expansion if the new government were to be established in a timely manner.

If the decision allows for the timely approval of a new prime minister, it would be a positive factor for investment. However, if the decision remains unresolved, it could lead to a delay in the formation of the new government as well as the 2024 budget disbursement, posing risks to stocks which rely on the government's budget and domestic consumption.

Exogenous variables which investors must monitor include the monetary policy direction of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. The most recent Fed meeting on July 25-26, 2023, whose full meeting minutes are scheduled to be released today, are expected to affect the direction of short-term capital.

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to gradually reduce the benchmark interest rates in the second quarter of 2024 to a range of 3-3.25%. At the next Fed meeting scheduled for Sept 19-20, UOB Kay Hian expects the Fed to maintain interest rates at 5.25-5.50%.

Japan's GDP report for the second quarter this year was much better than market expectations, up by 1.5% compared to the previous quarter and a 6% increase year-on-year. The market had predicted a 0.8% increase quarter-over-quarter and 3.1% increase year-over-year. As a result, Thai investors should be cognisant of possible monetary policy adjustments which may affect yen carry trade, or the borrowing of yen at a low interest rate to make high-interest investments in another currency, which could lead to the sale of other assets to repay the yen-denominated loan.

As for overall investment in the Thai stock market, the SET Index is expected to move in the range of 1,520-1,545 points. Moreover, investors should beware of a bearish global market which could rock the Thai stock markets.

Promising stocks include small and medium-sized stocks with limited ownership, good performance sectors, and those that are contingent on external factors and are likely to grow in line with the global economy in the second half, such as the upstream energy and refinery sectors.

In contrast, the petrochemical sector is expected to falter over the long term, so is therefore only suitable for speculation.

Recommended stocks include Airports of Thailand, Siam Wellness Group Plc, Siam Commercial Bank and Thai Union Group.