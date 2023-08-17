Trio inaugurates UOB LIVE

Mr Tan, left, Ms Supaluck, centre, and Mr Wilkes announced a historic naming rights partnership to debut UOB LIVE.

UOB, in a groundbreaking collaboration with The EM District and AEG, on Wednesday launched UOB LIVE, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 6,000 people.

Located at The Emsphere shopping mall, UOB LIVE is a cutting-edge entertainment venue that anchors a world-class shopping outlet, along with a diverse array of dining options and a variety of entertainment spaces catering to different interests and preferences.

Meanwhile, ASM Global, a leading producer of entertainment experiences and world leader in venue management, was named managing operator of UOB LIVE, which would ensure the new venue will become a premier entertainment destination, bringing international performances and sporting events to the region.

Tan Choon Hin, president and chief executive of UOB Thailand, said UOB LIVE marks a significant step in transforming the live entertainment scene for the public.

With AEG's global expertise and The EM District's leadership position in the local market, the three partners will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia, he said.

According to Mr Tan, UOB LIVE transcends the conventional concept of a mere venue. Rather, it is an immersive platform that fosters unity among diverse communities through the universal language of entertainment.

"UOB strives to provide an unparalleled customer experience that caters to different preferences and lifestyles, and UOB LIVE will be the bank's latest embodiment of this," said Mr Tan.

"Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are confident that our customers, both in Thailand and across the region, will be able to enjoy a retail and entertainment experience that is unmatched anywhere else."

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group and The EM District, said the EM District, UOB and AEG had joined forces with a shared vision of revolutionising the country's business, retail and entertainment centres, placing Bangkok and Thailand at the forefront of world retail innovation, entertainment events, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) and new lifestyle experiences.

UOB LIVE, supported by The Emsphere's retail experience with world-renowned brands, would provide outstanding dining experiences and entertainment complexes featuring world-class facilities, establishing new standards for the region's live entertainment scene.

"We firmly believe this will mark a new era in the retail and entertainment industries. Tourism and other relevant businesses will boost the economy and generate massive job opportunities while increasing the attractiveness of Thailand among local and foreign investors," said Ms Supaluck.

According to Ms Supaluck, The Mall Group and AEG allocated 17.5 billion baht to develop two entertainment venues. Of the total, 5.25 billion baht has been used to jointly develop UOB LIVE, while the remaining 12.2 billion baht would be used to build the Bangkok Area at Bangkok Mall in Bang Na.

Adam Wilkes, president and chief executive of AEG Asia Pacific, referred to the joint effort as a transformative partnership that will usher in a new era of entertainment. UOB LIVE symbolises the future, offering guests unparalleled live experiences, he said.

The partnership with UOB and The EM District represents a significant step forward in delivering world-class events and unforgettable moments to audiences in Thailand and beyond, he said. The venue is expected to host 100 events per year, focusing on music and sports, he added.