True unveils new cybersecurity brand

Mr Prathet, right, says the development of the True | dtac SECURITY brand reflects the team's determination to increase integrated security in all the firm's systems to be safe from the current cyberthreats via smart cybersecurity solutions.

True Corporation has launched the "True | dtac SECURITY" brand to represent its integrated protection and security offerings in all of its systems and digital services to ensure consumer confidence.

The move aims to maximise the security system that ensures customers can rest assured when they see the symbol on its products and services that provide security to a world-class standard.

According to Tanaphol Manavutiveth, chief marketing officer of True Corporation, after the recently completed merger between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC), the new entity combined the expertise of both firms to help customers deal with threats in the digital world which can cause damage to organisations and their people.

This latest move aims to ensure confidence among customers through three strengths through development and collaboration with the company's global partners.

The first strength comes through the provision of end-to-end protection with integrated cyberthreat protection on True's network and applications, the cloud, smart devices and digital services to a global standard.

The second strength is provided through protection, with 24/7 smart monitoring that offers 24-hour real-time observation on various operational systems.

Finally, strength is provided via the firm's collaboration with strong global partners in the area of cybersecurity such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks and Vectra AI, along with insurance service providers such as FWD and Dhipaya Insurance to deliver superior security and the best experience. This has been guaranteed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US, which sets a higher cybersecurity score than the global benchmark.

Prathet Tankuranun, True's chief technology officer, said the development of the True | dtac SECURITY brand reflects the team's determination to increase integrated security in all the company's systems to be safe from the current cyberthreats via smart cybersecurity solutions that cover many aspects.

One aspect covers infrastructure security that protects infrastructure and devices from cyberthreats such as abnormality detection. This will instantly stop the operation if it's found that there is a risk in the system.

In addition, 24/7 smart security management is provided with a security centre operation that includes personnel working alongside an artificial intelligence system, he added.

Ekaraj Panjavinin, True's chief digital officer, said as well as ensuring security on its networks, True also assured customers they can operate free from worry when utilising True's digital services, including its media and entertainment content.