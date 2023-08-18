Central hosts Thailand-Vietnam trade fair

Pictured from second left are Ms Jariya, Mr Prasarn, Mr Jurin, Mr Hai and Mr Langlet at the opening ceremony of Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023 at CentralWorld.

Central Group, Central Retail Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Vietnam have co-organised "Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023".

Held for the sixth time, the event launched on Aug 16 under the theme "Magical Taste of Vietnam" and continues through Aug 20 on the first and second floors of the Eden Zone at CentralWorld.

Guests attending the opening ceremony included: Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit; commerce permanent secretary Keerati Rushchano; Do Thang Hai, Vietnam's deputy minister of industry and trade; Huynh Chi Nguyen, vice-chairman of Bac Lieu Provincial People's Committee; and leaders from Mekong Delta provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.

Members of Central Group were also present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Prasarn Trairatvorakul, chairman of Central Retail Corporation; Prin Chirathivat, deputy group chief executive of Central Group; Jariya Chirathivat, executive vice-president of business development for Central Group; and Olivier Langlet, chief executive of Central Retail Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Hai said the event has a positive effect on trade and allows hundreds of small businesses to promote their products to the Thai market.

"Thailand and Vietnam are close neighbours and have a strong relationship. The two countries set a trade value target of US$25 billion or 875 billion baht in 2025, a significant increase from $21.2 billion or 739 billion baht last year," said Mr Jurin.

He said Thailand is Vietnam's largest trading partner in Asean, while Vietnam is Thailand's fifth-largest trading partner and the second-largest in Asean.

"The event is a good opportunity to strengthen the relationship through trade, investment and tourism between the two countries," said Mr Jurin.

Ms Jariya said the annual event presented by Central Group and Central Retail Vietnam holds a particular significance for Vietnamese producers.

"We support local products from communities, small businesses, One Commune One Product [Ocop] and a local sourcing programme that was initiated in 2017. Having these products placed in Central Retail Vietnam branches has helped over 5,500 farmers," she said.

Mr Langlet said this year's theme is strategically focused on promoting products from the Mekong Delta region, which boasts abundant natural resources and top-tier export processing capabilities, and Ho Chi Minh City, known as the economic engine of the country.

Vietnamese Week in Thailand 2023 boasts 100 companies showcasing their products from Vietnam. Vietnam's unique tea ceremony culture, along with performances of ethnic traditional music and calligraphy paintings by renowned artists, are being showcased.

The exhibition consists of four zones: Mekong Delta, featuring famous specialities of Long An, Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, Tra Vinh and Dong Thap provinces; Ho Chi Minh City, featuring speciality coffee, cashews, macadamia nuts, bird's nest, ready-made bird's nest, herbal extract and handicrafts and household appliances; Ocop products carefully curated from multiple provinces; and a food service area serving traditional Southern Vietnamese dishes such as Hu Tieu My Tho, grilled beef noodles, stir-fried meat noodles, and snakehead fish congee, which are prepared by skilled chefs from GO! Hypermarket in Vietnam.