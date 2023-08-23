NBTC faces delays in approval of AIS deal

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's (NBTC) subcommittee tasked with scrutinising the economic impact of the takeover deal of fixed broadband service 3BB by Advanced Info Service (AIS) has asked the NBTC board to extend its working timeline for another 60 days.

The original deadline was Tuesday.

According to a source on the NBTC board who requested anonymity, the subcommittee's request to extend the deadline was listed as an agenda item for the board meeting scheduled for today. The subcommittee is headed by NBTC commissioner Suphat Suphachalasai.

The request is expected to win a majority of votes from the board as it is supported by four of the seven commissioners: Mr Suphat, AM Thanapant Raicharoen, Pirongrong Ramasoota, and Sompob Purivigraipong.

The source said this extension could possibly cause a delay in the board's approval of the AIS-3BB deal. However, the timeline extension is just a broad framework and the subcommittee may be able to finish all related studies before the end of the extended timeline.

The takeover deal of 3BB by AIS is now being scrutinised by NBTC's management under merger rules that mean NBTC's licensees involved with the deal must submit a report to the regulator 90 days before the execution of the deal.

The NBTC board set up four subcommittees to scrutinise the deal, comprising those responsible for the economic effect, the technical effect, the legal effect, and consumer benefit.

The subcommittee for consumer benefit has already completed its study and discussions with fixed broadband service providers. It also held a public hearing on July 25 for focused groups related to consumers and other related parties. The subcommittee is led by former NBTC commissioner Prawit Leesathapornwongsa.

The source said the subcommittees on legal, technical issues, and consumer benefit have already finished their studies on the deal. Only the subcommittee for economic effect asked the board to extend its working timeline.

The NBTC board earlier approved in-principle guidelines for the purchase of fixed broadband service 3BB by AIS and its investment in Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund (JASIF). JASIF owns optical fibre cables that are leased by Triple T Broadband (TTTBB) to provide its broadband internet service under the 3BB brand.

AIS is committed to acquiring 100% of 3BB and acquiring a 19% stake in JASIF, even though JASIF shareholders earlier rejected AIS's proposed amendments to optical fibre cable rental agreements between TTTBB and JASIF.

Mr Prawit earlier said the takeover deal of 3BB by AIS is significantly different from the merger deal between True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC). He personally believes the 3BB-AIS deal would be endorsed by the NBTC board, which would issue remedy measures governing the deal, as was the case in the completed True-DTAC merger deal.