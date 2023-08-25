Commerce Ministry maintains Thai export target for this year

Cargo is loaded aboard a container ship at Bangkok Port. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Commerce Ministry is maintaining its annual export growth target of 1-2% for this year, despite numerous challenges and uncertainties in the global economy.

According to Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the International Trade Promotion Department, the latest joint meeting with the private sector to assess trends in various export sectors found that up to 78% of total export products are expected to expand.

For instance, in the agriculture and food industries such as rice, fruit, fisheries and beverages, exports are expected to grow by 2%, as many countries are increasingly concerned about food security.

In the industrial sector, items such as electronics, electrical appliances, automobiles and automotive parts, which constitute about 30% of exports, are projected to grow by 3-5%, while jewellery exports are expected to increase by 10%, and lifestyle products are set to grow by 2-3%.

However, products related to oil and plastic pellets are expected to witness a contraction this year, Mr Phusit said.

"The ministry still keeps the export target of 1 to 2%, which is considered a working goal for this year. Such a working target is admittedly challenging given the current unpredictable global economic situation and reduced purchasing power in certain key markets. The ministry's focus is to raise the average export value of US$23 billion to 24 billion a month," said Mr Phusit.

To accelerate export activities for the remainder of this year, he said the department is preparing to initiate 44 promotion activities. These include leading trade delegations to open up new and target markets, particularly in regions like Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asean, China, East Asia, and Nordic countries. China alone has around 30 sub-activities planned for this purpose.

Arada Fuangtong, the department's deputy director-general, said the global economy is starting to slow down noticeably, while China's economy is being hit hard by the real estate crisis, leading many agencies to adjust their export targets.

For example, she said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking slashed its export growth forecast to -2% this year, while the Fiscal Policy Office and the National Economic and Social Development Council cut their export projections to a range of -1.3% to -0.3%, and -1.8%, respectively.

"The department must closely monitor the situation on a monthly basis, although the International Monetary Fund recently said the US economy is improving," she said.

According to Ms Arada, the ministry remains committed to pursuing deeper trade partnerships through mini-free trade agreements (mini-FTAs) with potential partners to boost the country's exports.

Thailand has eight mini-FTAs with Hainan, Gansu, Shenzhen and Yunnan in China; Kofu in Japan; Telangana in India; and Busan and Gyeonggi in South Korea.

For the first half of 2023, according to the Commerce Ministry's data, Thailand's exports decreased by 5.4% to $141 billion, while imports fell by 3.5% to $147 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.3 billion.

The ministry is scheduled to unveil the export figures for July today.