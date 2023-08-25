Pheu Thai's digital wallet wins support

Mr Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party announced its 10,000-baht digital wallet policy at a campaign rally in April. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Stock market analysts are throwing their support behind the Pheu Thai Party's 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, expecting the policy will stimulate domestic consumption and offer growth opportunities for related businesses.

Sompong Benjathepanan, assistant managing director of AIRA Securities, said the digital wallet policy could be implemented immediately to drive consumption, benefiting stocks in the retail and personal loan sectors.

Under the party's proposal, a 10,000-baht digital handout would be offered to Thais aged 16 and older via their smartphones. The digital money could only be spent within a four-kilometre radius of recipients' homes and would be valid for six months.

Meanwhile, the party's plan to promote Thailand as a medical hub could draw foreign investments to the country and foreign fund flows to the Thai stock market, said Mr Sompong.

"The choice of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister is the best option and the one the private sector has been waiting for. It would be better if Mr Srettha is also named the finance minister," he said.

AIRA sees 1,570 points as a major resistance level for the Thai stock market. If it can break this level, a jump of another 100 points can be expected, said the brokerage. Recommended stocks include CP All, CP Extra (formerly known as Makro), Krungthai Card (KTC) and Kasikornbank.

Therdsak Thaveeteeratham, executive vice-president of Asia Plus Securities (ASPS), agreed the digital wallet scheme could stimulate local consumption. The plan should also help related businesses such as companies offering digital money, token issuers or brokers, he said.

"After political uncertainties eased, the baht appreciated. That indicates confidence is being restored, encouraging foreign fund inflows," said Mr Therdsak.

While it noted Pheu Thai policies could benefit commerce, leasing, property and tourism stocks, ASPS said investors should monitor the government's pledges, including the digital wallet plan.

"Some policies require a budget and are not included in the 2023 budget, meaning they are likely to be included in the 2024 budget, which starts on Oct 1 this year," the brokerage said in a research note.

Drafting of the 2024 budget bill was delayed by the political transition, with a 2024 budget now expected by late first quarter or early second quarter next year, including economic stimulus policies, said ASPS.

"The digital asset ecosystem is expected to expand with the digital handout, boosting speculation on relevant stocks," said the brokerage.