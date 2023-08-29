Thailand's disappointing recovery

Members of parliament attend the second prime ministerial vote at the parliament in Bangkok on Aug 22. Economic growth has been negatively affected by political developments in the country this year. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand's economic recovery softened in the second quarter of 2023. Official data released on Aug 21 by the National Economic and Social Development Council showed real gross domestic product (GDP) growth edged down from 2.6% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 to 1.8% in the second quarter.

The performance was significantly below the consensus estimates of 3.1% and our growth projections of 2.9%. Further underscoring the extent of the slowdown, the economy expanded by a weak 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis.

In light of the latest growth figures and still-challenging economic conditions, BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, has lowered its full-year growth forecast from 3.0% to 2.8% in 2023, which is below both consensus expectations of 3.6% and the 2010-19 average of 3.6%.

A breakdown of the latest numbers illustrates several areas of weakness in the economy. One key drag on headline growth was the 4.3% annualised contraction in the second quarter in government consumption due to an extended period of political uncertainty since the general elections in May.

Moreover, tight credit conditions alongside declining investor sentiment have also weighed on investment growth, which slowed sharply from 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter to 0.4% in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, net exports contributed positively to headline growth. But this was largely due to a deeper contraction in imports, from 0.9% in the first quarter to 2.4% the second quarter. Export growth slowed from 2.1% year-on-year in the first quarter to 0.7% in the second.

Looking ahead, we think that Thailand's economic rebound will be lacklustre due to still-tight credit conditions, political uncertainty and external headwinds.

CREDIT SQUEEZE

First, tight credit conditions will weigh broadly on domestic activity. The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has already raised its key policy rate by a cumulative 175 basis points since it began its hiking cycle over a year ago.

While we think that the most recent hike in August marks the end of the domestic tightening cycle, the credit cycle has already turned, with credit growth now in contraction. Moreover, interest rates will remain at a nine-year high of 2.25% for a while longer, further weighing on credit growth as we are only expecting rate cuts to materialise in the first half of 2024.

The impact of high borrowing costs will also extend to households and businesses. In the first quarter of 2023, the household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 90.6%, which is high compared to peers, and high considering the country's relatively lower GDP per capita of around $8,000. To put this into context, Malaysia's GDP per capita is closer to $12,000, yet household debt is a much lower 66.8% of GDP.

The combination of elevated debt and higher interest rates also means that debt servicing ratios have risen in recent years. The Bank for International Settlements estimates that debt servicing costs for the private sector in Thailand have risen from 13.2% in 2019 to 14.2% in 2022, which could weigh on consumption. Indeed, retail sales have remained somewhat lacklustre, growing by average 2.6% year-on-year in the first five months.

Second, growth has been negatively affected by political developments. Admittedly, our core view is for political uncertainty to subside over the coming weeks now that Srettha Thavisin has been elected as premier, finally putting an end to months of deadlock. But its impact has already been felt throughout the economy.

Indeed, both consumer and business sentiment deteriorated in July with a knock-on effect on business activity. Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings have been very volatile. After surging to 60.4 in April, the index has fallen back to 50.6 in July, reflecting a rapid slowdown in private sector activity.

Furthermore, due to the prolonged government formation process, the budget for fiscal 2024, starting on Oct 1, is not expected to be ready until the first quarter of next year. It was originally anticipated to provide a boost to household spending given that most parties ran on populist policies that include cash subsidies for households.

GLOBAL WEAKNESS

Finally, we forecast global economic growth to slow from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.4% in 2023 which will keep a lid on Thailand's export performance. The country's exports contracted by 5.7% year-on-year in the second quarter and by 5.0% in the first half, and we think that this weakness will likely extend into the coming quarters. This is largely due to headwinds faced by major trading partners.

More specifically, the US economy, which accounts for around 17% of total merchandise exports from Thailand, will slow over the coming months, despite a resilient performance in the first half of 2023.

Meanwhile, China, which typically accounts for about 13% of total shipments, is experiencing a broad slowdown in economic activity. These challenges are further compounded by stress in the property and shadow banking sector which could potentially impede China's economic rebound.

Nevertheless, Thailand's tourism industry will help underpin growth. The outlook for tourism has brightened significantly and the monthly data remains supportive. International arrivals reached 2.2 million in June, double the 1.1 million recorded in July 2022, when borders were first reopened.

Admittedly, this is still about 27% below pre-Covid levels when Thailand typically received about 3 million monthly visitors, suggesting that sectoral growth still has some way to go before it returns to its potential.

Indeed, we think that the recovery will continue to pick up and will likely reach pre-pandemic levels by early 2024. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is also optimistic as it is expecting 28-30 million international visitors this year.