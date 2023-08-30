Ad spending in 2023 to grow by only 2.5%

Mr Pawat says out of home media is expected to grow by 10% to 12 billion baht in 2023 as people are spending more time outdoors following the pandemic.

Media spending in 2023 is expected to grow by only 2.5%, lower than the previous forecast of 5% growth, as advertisers tighten their budgets amid lower consumer purchasing power, according to leading creative agency Media Intelligence.

While the new government will launch many stimulus campaigns to revive consumer confidence, its key policies, such as the digital wallet scheme, are expected to impact the market early next year.

The agency also recommends the Digital Economy and Society Ministry regulate the development of artificial intelligence (AI) to make it much more controllable, as AI could replace many tasks currently carried out by people, such as marketers and creatives.

It could also affect overall advertising spending as it would be able to help advertisers spend their ad budgets at an optimal level and lower their budget requirements in the near future.

The economic turmoil over the past eight months has resulted in waning purchasing power and marketers have had to allocate their advertising budget on offering product discounts to attract buyers, said Pawat Ruangdejworachai, president and chief executive of Media Intelligence.

Leading advertisers, such as automotive manufacturers, e-marketplaces, non-alcohol business, retailers and telecom operators are spending less this year.

He said the agency cut its forecast for media spending growth this year from 5% to 2.5% reaching 83 billion baht, of which TV would still gain the major share at 36.1 billion baht, down 1% from last year.

Media spending on the internet is expected to expand 7% to 27.4 billion baht, while the amount spent on out-of-home media would grow by 10% to 12 billion baht as people spend more time outdoors following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Consumers have shifted their behaviour to consume online and watch TV streaming online. TV news content, in particular political news and drama, is still the main key driver for TV. We expect that within 1-2 years, internet or online ad revenue will equal or surpass that of TV," said Mr Pawat.

TV producers will continue to expand their activities in online programmes, despite the latter's lower rate of advertising.

The average TV advertising price will continue to fall lower due to a declining audience. This might impact the new round of digital TV licensing after the existing licence term ends.

Mr Pawat said this year media spending on digital or online platform will grow at a single digit for a second year but will be back to double-digit growth in 2024.

He said Facebook and YouTube dominate the digital platform with a 48% share, key opinion leader influencer is also rising, while TikTok will also grow rapidly with a monthly active user base in Thailand of 49 million.

Mr Pawat said the revision of media spending this year is also in line with inflation, high household debt and export contraction.

He said with the new government in office, the public sector and state agencies will resume ad spending.

The public sector and state enterprises account for a 3-5% share of total ad spending. Their ad spending might look small but has a significant impact on the advertising industry.

In the fourth quarter, he expects ad spending will increase 5% from the same period last year due to the anticipated rebound of consumer confidence after the new government takes office.

Regarding AI, he said the adoption of generative AI will soon see exponential growth.

"If the government cannot control the growth of AI, it will replace demand for employment at every level, not just labour but for work that entails repetitive and routine tasks and even in creative related tasks," Mr Pawat said.

AI will empower marketing intelligence which will enable optimisation of advertising budget.

On the negative side, AI will cause advertising spending to decline due to its ability to optimise ad spending. This will impact traditional media first, he said.

AI will replace marketers and work related to marketing communications in research data, design, presentation, content creation and the creation of video clips, including hyper-personalisation.

"Marketers may not narrow the scope of targeted users but AI will seek potential buyers for marketers with broader targets," Mr Pawat said.