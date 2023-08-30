PM Srettha promises quick cut in energy prices

As electricity meters click over, the new prime minister has promised an early reduction in the price of energy.

New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has promised an early announcement of reductions in energy prices after his administration starts work.

Responding to reporters questions, Mr Srettha said at the parliament on Wednesday that his cabinet would cut energy prices soon after it gets down to work. People would not have long to wait.

The caretaker cabinet of outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had its last meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Srettha's cabinet has still to be formally announced and sworn in before HM the KIng.

Mr Srettha was speaking after meeting with outgoing Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and the economic team of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) at the parliament on Wednesday. Mr Supattanapong is a list MP of UTN, which has 36 seats in the House and is part of the new coalition government.

Mr Supattanapong said theyhad discussed the work of the Energy Ministry under the new administration.

The household electricity tariff is currently 4.7 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), and the rate was set to be effective until the end of this month.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has been subsidising the cost since September 2021. The subsidy is estimated to have caused an accumulated loss of 135 billion baht for the state enterprise.

According to Egat, 60% of its power generation is fuelled by gas, 15% by coal and 15% renewables. The remaining 10% of electricity is imported from Laos or Malaysia.

Prices of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal have dropped recently. Thailand expects to have a greater supply of less expensive domestic gas in the near future.