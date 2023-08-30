Siamsport Daily stops printing

After 38 years, publication will switch to online only

Siamsport Daily, the country’s first sports newspaper, will issue its last print edition on Thursday after 38 years of publication, in order to focus exclusively on its online platform.

Launched on March 8, 1985 by Ravi Lothong, the founder of Siam Sport Syndicate Plc, the daily has catered to sports enthusiasts by providing content about sports and competitions locally and worldwide.

On May 16, 2018, the paper merged with two other dailies, Siam Football and Siam Boxing. Prior to that, it merged with the entertainment newspaper Siam Dara.

On May 31 of this year Star Soccer — a daily with a more compact tabloid format — issued its last print edition before merging with Siamsport Daily.

Also, Sportpool Daily, under Siam Sport Syndicate, will issue its last print edition today. The newspaper was launched 27 years ago to provide analyses of football matches.

Both media outlets will fully shift to online platforms.